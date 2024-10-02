Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Point value 3X points on online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs), dining (including eligible delivery services) and select streaming services 5X points on Chase Travel℠ and Lyft Rides (Lyft offer through March 31, 2025) 2X points on other travel 25% point value boost toward Chase Travel℠ redemption Yearly bonus points and credits: $50 annual hotel stay credit and 10% back on your previous year's total combined spending points $95 annual fee 5.0 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info Icon (Read card review) Apply now Lock Icon on Chase's secure site

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Long intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers (within the first 120 days) and purchases (17.74%, 24.24%, or 29.49% variable APR thereafter; 5% balance transfer fee, $5 minimum) My Wells Fargo Deals can offer cash rewards No annual fee 4.3 / 5

The Platinum Card® from American Express Luxury perks 5X points on directly-booked airfare and flights and prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel (on up to $500,000 spent on flights per calendar year) 2X points on prepaid car rentals, vacation packages and cruise reservations through American Express Travel Offers one of the most valuable lists of travel perks available, including around $1,700 of recurring monthly and annual credits plus comprehensive airport lounge access $695 annual fee 4.8 / 5

American Express® Gold Card Food and travel 4X points on restaurants worldwide (on up to $50,000 in purchases per year, then 1x poins) and U.S. supermarket purchases (on up to $25,000 in purchases per year, then 1X points) 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or via Amex Travel Over $400 in various credits on select dining and Uber Cash, provided as monthly credits toward eligible purchases; Uber Cash expires at the end of the month. Enrollment required for all credits.) $325 annual fee 4.9 / 5

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card No-frills benefits 10X miles on hotel and rental car bookings through Capital One Travel 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel 2X miles on all other purchases Annual $300 Capital One Travel credit and 10,000 account anniversary bonus miles can help offset part of the annual fee $395 annual fee 5.0 / 5

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Standalone rewards card 5 percent cash back on travel booked through Chase Travel℠ 3 percent cash back on dining and drugstore purchases 1.5 percent cash back on all other purchases No annual fee 4.8 / 5

Discover it® Cash Back Category variety 5% cash back on activated rotating categories each quarter (on up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%) Automatic Cashback Match™ for all rewards earned at the end of your first year No annual fee on activated rotating categories each quarter (on up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%) 4.4 / 5

Discover it® Student Cash Back Students with no credit history 5% cash back on activated rotating categories each quarter (on up to $1,500 in purchases per quarter, then 1%) Automatic Cashback Match for all rewards earned at the end of your first year Low rates and fees, including no foreign transaction fees, penalty APR or late fee on the first late payment (up to $41 after that) No annual fee 5.0 / 5