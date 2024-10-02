Best credit cards of October 2024
- Best for dining and entertainment: Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
- Best for point value: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
- Best for long intro APR: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
- Best for bonus offer: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
- Best for simplicity: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
- Best for luxury perks: The Platinum Card® from American Express
- Best for travel card beginners: Capital One VentureOne Rewards Card
- Best for food and travel: American Express® Gold Card
- Best for no-frills benefits: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
- Best standalone rewards card: Chase Freedom Unlimited®
- Best for category variety: Discover it® Cash Back
- Best for students with no credit history: Discover it® Student Cash Back
- Best flat-rate cash back business card: Capital One Spark Cash Plus
- Best for upgrading: Capital One Platinum Credit Card
- Best for low-cost credit building: Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa® Credit Card
- Best credit limit policy: Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card
Best for dining and entertainment
Intro offer
$200
Rewards rate
1% - 8%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)
Why you'll like this: Along with its hard-to-find entertainment category, it earns rewards in lucrative everyday spending categories.
Best for point value
Intro offer
60,000 bonus points
Rewards rate
1x - 5x
Annual fee
$95
Regular APR
21.49% - 28.49% Variable
Why you'll like this: It boasts terrific rewards value with its annual bonus points, practical bonus categories, high-value points and redemption flexibility.
Best for long intro APR
Purchase intro APR
0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening
Regular APR
17.74%, 24.24%, or 29.49% Variable APR
Intro offer
N/A
Rewards rate
N/A
Best for bonus offer
Intro offer
75,000 miles
Rewards rate
2 Miles - 5 Miles
Annual fee
$95
Regular APR
19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)
Why you'll like this: It’s currently offering a competitive sign-up bonus, which adds terrific short-term value to an already lucrative, flexible travel card.
Best for simplicity
Intro offer
$200 cash rewards
Rewards rate
2%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
19.74%, 24.74%, or 29.74% Variable APR
Best for luxury perks
Intro offer
Earn 80,000 points
Rewards rate
5X - 5X
Annual fee
$695
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Why you'll like this: It boasts the most comprehensive airport lounge access you can get, plus dozens of other perks and credits totaling nearly $2,000 in value.
Best for travel card beginners
Purchase intro APR
0% intro on purchases for 15 months
Regular APR
19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)
Intro offer
20,000 miles
Rewards rate
1.25 Miles - 5 Miles
Why you'll like this: It’ll rack up miles even if you don’t spend much on travel, and you can transfer miles to partner airlines for a chance at a higher redemption value.
Best for food and travel
Intro offer
60,000 points + earn up to $100 back
Rewards rate
1X - 4X
Annual fee
$325
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Why you'll like this: Its dining perks and top-tier rewards rate at both supermarkets and restaurants make it a uniquely valuable travel card for foodies.
Best for no-frills benefits
Intro offer
75,000 miles
Rewards rate
2 Miles - 10 Miles
Annual fee
$395
Regular APR
19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)
Why you'll like this: It offers valuable perks at a much lower cost than other premium cards, including annual travel credits, airport lounge access and more.
Best standalone rewards card
Purchase intro APR
0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months
Regular APR
20.49% - 29.24% Variable
Intro offer
Up to $300 cash back
Rewards rate
1.5% - 5%
Why you'll like this: It’s one of the only cards that offers both a flat 1.5X points on all purchases and bonus rewards in popular categories like dining and travel.
Best for category variety
Bankrate score
Intro offer
Cashback Match
Rewards rate
1% - 5%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% Variable APR
Why you'll like this: You can earn a massive sum of cash back on various purchases with Discover’s rotating categories and Cashback Match.
Best for students with no credit history
Intro offer
Cashback Match
Rewards Rate
1% - 5%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR
Why you'll like this: It’ll kick start your credit journey with a high-value welcome offer, a solid rewards program and forgiving rates and fees.
Best flat-rate cash back business card
Bankrate score
Intro offer
$2,000 cash back
Rewards Rate
2% - 5%
Annual fee
$150
Regular APR
N/A
Why you'll like this: It carries perhaps the highest unlimited flat cash back rate you can get on a business card, so the annual fee can be easy to offset for some spenders.
Best for upgrading
Intro offer
N/A
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
29.99% (Variable)
Why you'll like this: It offers a clear path to a higher credit limit and several lucrative rewards cards you could upgrade to down the line.
Best for low-cost credit building
Intro offer
N/A
Annual fee
None
Regular APR
N/A
Why you'll like this: You can avoid traditional secured card costs like a security deposit, interest charges and late payment fees.
Best credit limit policy
Intro offer
N/A
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
29.99% (Variable)
Why you'll like this: Its minimum security deposit is exceptionally low, and it gives you a chance to increase your credit limit after six months.
Compare Bankrate's best credit cards of 2024
|Card name
|Our pick for
|Card highlights
|
Bankrate Score
|
|
Dining and entertainment
|
8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
5% cash back on hotels and rental cars through Capital One Travel
3% cash back on dining, entertainment, select streaming services and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target)
No annual fee
|
5.0 / 5
5.0 / 5
|
|
Point value
|
3X points on online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs), dining (including eligible delivery services) and select streaming services
5X points on Chase Travel℠ and Lyft Rides (Lyft offer through March 31, 2025)
2X points on other travel
25% point value boost toward Chase Travel℠ redemption
Yearly bonus points and credits: $50 annual hotel stay credit and 10% back on your previous year's total combined spending points
$95 annual fee
|
5.0 / 5
5.0 / 5
|
|
Long intro APR
|
0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers (within the first 120 days) and purchases (17.74%, 24.24%, or 29.49% variable APR thereafter; 5% balance transfer fee, $5 minimum)
My Wells Fargo Deals can offer cash rewards
No annual fee
|
4.3 / 5
4.3 / 5
|
|
Bonus offer
|
5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars through Capital One Travel
2X miles on all other purchases
Flexible miles can be redeemed for statement credits toward eligible travel purchases within the last 90 days
$95 annual fee
|
4.9 / 5
4.9 / 5
|
|
Simplicity
|
Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
No annual fee
|
4.3 / 5
4.3 / 5
|
|
Luxury perks
|
5X points on directly-booked airfare and flights and prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel (on up to $500,000 spent on flights per calendar year)
2X points on prepaid car rentals, vacation packages and cruise reservations through American Express Travel
Offers one of the most valuable lists of travel perks available, including around $1,700 of recurring monthly and annual credits plus comprehensive airport lounge access
$695 annual fee
|
4.8 / 5
4.8 / 5
|
|
Travel card beginners
|
5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
1.25X miles on all purchases
No annual fee
|
4.1 / 5
4.1 / 5
|
|
Food and travel
|
4X points on restaurants worldwide (on up to $50,000 in purchases per year, then 1x poins) and U.S. supermarket purchases (on up to $25,000 in purchases per year, then 1X points)
3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or via Amex Travel
Over $400 in various credits on select dining and Uber Cash, provided as monthly credits toward eligible purchases; Uber Cash expires at the end of the month. Enrollment required for all credits.)
$325 annual fee
|
4.9 / 5
4.9 / 5
|
|
No-frills benefits
|
10X miles on hotel and rental car bookings through Capital One Travel
5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
2X miles on all other purchases
Annual $300 Capital One Travel credit and 10,000 account anniversary bonus miles can help offset part of the annual fee
$395 annual fee
|
5.0 / 5
5.0 / 5
|
|
Standalone rewards card
|
5 percent cash back on travel booked through Chase Travel℠
3 percent cash back on dining and drugstore purchases
1.5 percent cash back on all other purchases
No annual fee
|
4.8 / 5
4.8 / 5
|
|
Category variety
|
5% cash back on activated rotating categories each quarter (on up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%)
Automatic Cashback Match™ for all rewards earned at the end of your first year
No annual fee
|
4.4 / 5
4.4 / 5
|
|
Students with no credit history
|
5% cash back on activated rotating categories each quarter (on up to $1,500 in purchases per quarter, then 1%)
Automatic Cashback Match for all rewards earned at the end of your first year
Low rates and fees, including no foreign transaction fees, penalty APR or late fee on the first late payment (up to $41 after that)
No annual fee
|
5.0 / 5
5.0 / 5
|
|
Flat-rate cash back business card
|
Unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
Unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase
$150 annual fee (refunded every year you spend $150,000 with the card)
|
4.7 / 5
4.7 / 5
|
|
Upgrading
|
Could be available with fair credit without a security deposit
Considered for a credit limit increase after an account review starting after six months
No annual fee
|
4.2 / 5
4.2 / 5
|
|
Low-cost credit building
|
No credit check required
Low rates and fees, including no foreign cash advance fees or late payment fees
Potential $10,000 secured credit limit, and no minimum credit limit.
No annual fee
|
4.2 / 5
4.2 / 5
|
|
Credit limit policy
|
A security deposit as low as $49 ($49, $99 or $200, based on creditworthiness) that provides at least a $200 credit limit
Considered for a credit limit increase after an account review starting after six months
No annual fee
|
4.1 / 5
4.1 / 5
What type of credit card should you get?
Credit card issuers offer different types of credit cards to meet a variety of consumer needs. For example, some cardholders don’t see the appeal of a premium travel card or won’t use the card enough to justify its annual fee, while others may primarily use their card while traveling abroad. The former type of cardholder would likely benefit from a no-annual-fee card, while the latter would benefit from a no-foreign-transaction-fee card with plenty of travel features.
But there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all credit card, and the sheer number of options can make it difficult to choose a credit card that’s best for your unique situation. That’s why it’s good to consider which card best matches your spending habits.
Here are the major credit card types and the ideal cardholder they’re suited for: