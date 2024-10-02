Best credit cards of October 2024

Advertiser Disclosure: The listings that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which Bankrate receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers.

Best credit cards of October 2024

Advertiser Disclosure: The listings that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which Bankrate receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards.

Best for dining and entertainment

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:(670 - 850)
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

$200

Rewards rate

1% - 8%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)

Why you'll like this: Along with its hard-to-find entertainment category, it earns rewards in lucrative everyday spending categories.

Best for point value

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:(670 - 850)
Intro offer

60,000 bonus points

Rewards rate

1x - 5x

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

21.49% - 28.49% Variable

Why you'll like this: It boasts terrific rewards value with its annual bonus points, practical bonus categories, high-value points and redemption flexibility.

Best for long intro APR

Wells Fargo Reflect&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:(670 - 850)
Purchase intro APR

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening

Regular APR

17.74%, 24.24%, or 29.49% Variable APR

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

N/A

Best for bonus offer

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:(670 - 850)
Intro offer

75,000 miles

Rewards rate

2 Miles - 5 Miles

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)

Why you'll like this: It’s currently offering a competitive sign-up bonus, which adds terrific short-term value to an already lucrative, flexible travel card.

Best for simplicity

Wells Fargo Active Cash&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:(670 - 850)
Intro offer

$200 cash rewards

Rewards rate

2%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

19.74%, 24.74%, or 29.74% Variable APR

Best for luxury perks

The Platinum Card&#174; from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:(670 - 850)
Intro offer

Earn 80,000 points

Rewards rate

5X - 5X

Annual fee

$695

APR

See Pay Over Time APR

Why you'll like this: It boasts the most comprehensive airport lounge access you can get, plus dozens of other perks and credits totaling nearly $2,000 in value.

Best for travel card beginners

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:(670 - 850)
Purchase intro APR

0% intro on purchases for 15 months

Regular APR

19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)

Intro offer

20,000 miles

Rewards rate

1.25 Miles - 5 Miles

Why you'll like this: It’ll rack up miles even if you don’t spend much on travel, and you can transfer miles to partner airlines for a chance at a higher redemption value.

Best for food and travel

American Express&reg; Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card

Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:(670 - 850)
Intro offer

60,000 points + earn up to $100 back

Rewards rate

1X - 4X

Annual fee

$325

APR

See Pay Over Time APR

Why you'll like this: Its dining perks and top-tier rewards rate at both supermarkets and restaurants make it a uniquely valuable travel card for foodies.

Best for no-frills benefits

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:(740 - 850)
Intro offer

75,000 miles

Rewards rate

2 Miles - 10 Miles

Annual fee

$395

Regular APR

19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)

Why you'll like this: It offers valuable perks at a much lower cost than other premium cards, including annual travel credits, airport lounge access and more.

Best standalone rewards card

Chase Freedom Unlimited&#174;

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:(670 - 850)
Purchase intro APR

0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months

Regular APR

20.49% - 29.24% Variable

Intro offer

Up to $300 cash back

Rewards rate

1.5% - 5%

Why you'll like this: It’s one of the only cards that offers both a flat 1.5X points on all purchases and bonus rewards in popular categories like dining and travel.

Best for category variety

Discover it&#174; Cash Back

Discover it® Cash Back

Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:(670 - 850)
Intro offer

Cashback Match

Rewards rate

1% - 5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

17.74% - 27.74% Variable APR

Why you'll like this: You can earn a massive sum of cash back on various purchases with Discover’s rotating categories and Cashback Match.

Best for students with no credit history

Discover it&#174; Student Cash Back

Discover it® Student Cash Back

Bankrate review
No Credit History
Intro offer

Cashback Match

Rewards Rate

1% - 5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR

Why you'll like this: It’ll kick start your credit journey with a high-value welcome offer, a solid rewards program and forgiving rates and fees.

Best flat-rate cash back business card

Capital One Spark Cash Plus

Capital One Spark Cash Plus

Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:(740 - 850)
Intro offer

$2,000 cash back

Rewards Rate

2% - 5%

Annual fee

$150

Regular APR

N/A

Why you'll like this: It carries perhaps the highest unlimited flat cash back rate you can get on a business card, so the annual fee can be easy to offset for some spenders.

Best for upgrading

Capital One Platinum Credit Card

Capital One Platinum Credit Card

Bankrate review
No Credit History
Intro offer

N/A

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

29.99% (Variable)

Why you'll like this: It offers a clear path to a higher credit limit and several lucrative rewards cards you could upgrade to down the line.

Best for low-cost credit building

Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa&#174; Credit Card

Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa® Credit Card

Bankrate review
No Credit History
Intro offer

N/A

Annual fee

None

Regular APR

N/A

Why you'll like this: You can avoid traditional secured card costs like a security deposit, interest charges and late payment fees.

Best credit limit policy

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

Bankrate review
No Credit History
Intro offer

N/A

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

29.99% (Variable)

Why you'll like this: Its minimum security deposit is exceptionally low, and it gives you a chance to increase your credit limit after six months.

What type of credit card should you get?

Credit card issuers offer different types of credit cards to meet a variety of consumer needs. For example, some cardholders don’t see the appeal of a premium travel card or won’t use the card enough to justify its annual fee, while others may primarily use their card while traveling abroad. The former type of cardholder would likely benefit from a no-annual-fee card, while the latter would benefit from a no-foreign-transaction-fee card with plenty of travel features.

But there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all credit card, and the sheer number of options can make it difficult to choose a credit card that’s best for your unique situation. That’s why it’s good to consider which card best matches your spending habits.

Learn more: How to choose the right credit card

Here are the major credit card types and the ideal cardholder they’re suited for: