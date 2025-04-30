Skip to Main Content

Best credit cards for Uber and Lyft

New technology has changed the way many people get around. Ridesharing has become an incredibly popular transportation option, and that’s especially true in big cities where Uber and Lyft drivers are easy to find. With just your smartphone and a few taps of your finger, you can get a ride to the airport, dinner with friends or anywhere else you want to go.

Unsurprisingly, some of the best cash back and rewards credit cards now offer perks like bonus rewards, ridesharing credits and limited-time promotions, which can be especially beneficial to frequent rideshare users. Check out the best cards for Uber and Lyft.

Top cards for rideshare

A handful of rewards credit cards offer special benefits for Uber, Lyft or both. Find out which are the top cards for Uber and Lyft below.

Best credit cards for Uber

These cards offer exclusive benefits, such as bonus rewards on Uber rides and Uber Eats or statement credits for Uber. Some even offer travel insurance for added peace of mind while you’re on the go, and others even offer rewards for both Lyft and Uber.

Best for Uber Cash credits

The Platinum Card® from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Recommended credit score:Good to Excellent

Intro offer

Earn 80,000 points

Rewards Rate

5X – 5X

Annual fee

$695

APR

See Pay Over Time APR

Best for dining credits

American Express® Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card

Recommended credit score:Good to Excellent

Intro offer

Earn 60,000 points

Rewards Rate

1X – 4X

Annual fee

$325

APR

See Pay Over Time APR

Best for digital wallet users

Apple Card

Apple Card

Cardholder rating

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.1

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
3.5
Bankrate review
N/A

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards Rate

1% – 3%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.24% to 28.49% Variable

Best for flexibility

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.6
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 – 850

Intro offer

$200

Rewards Rate

1% – 3%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.24% – 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Best card for families

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Recommended credit score:Good to Excellent

Intro offer

Earn $250

Rewards Rate

1% – 6%

Annual fee

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

APR

20.24%-29.24% Variable

compare
Compare

Best credit cards for Lyft

With these top cards, you can enjoy exclusive benefits, such as cashback rewards, ride discounts and complimentary subscriptions for your Lyft purchases. You can also enjoy premium travel benefits with some cards.

Best for annual travel credit

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.3
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:740 – 850

Intro offer

60,000 bonus points

Rewards Rate

1x – 10x

Annual fee

$550

Regular APR

20.24% – 28.74% Variable

Best for beginner travelers

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.3
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 – 850

Intro offer

100,000 bonus points

Rewards Rate

1x – 5x

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

19.99% – 28.24% Variable

Best for no annual fee

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
5.0
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 – 850

Intro offer

Earn $250 cash back

Rewards Rate

1.5% – 5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.99% – 28.49% Variable

Best for renters

Bilt Mastercard®

Bilt Mastercard®

Recommended credit score:670 – 850

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards Rate

1X Points – 3X Points

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

See Terms

compare
Compare

Comparing the best cards for rideshare

With popular rideshare services like Lyft and Uber, discover which credit cards offer the most features and perks for an enhanced ridesharing experience.

Best cards for Uber

Card name Best for Annual fee Rideshare rewards and perks Additional rewards Bankrate score

The Platinum Card® from American Express		 Uber Cash credits $695 Up to $200 in annual Uber Cash toward Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the U.S. ($15 per month, plus an extra $20 in December, available to basic cardmembers only; benefit renews annually) Terms Apply.
  • 5X points on up to $500,000 per calendar year spent on directly booked airfare or flights booked through American Express Travel
  • 5X points on prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel.
  • 1X points on all other purchases
 670 and above
American Express® Gold Card Dining credits $325 Up to $120 annual credits for Uber Cash (as $10 in automatic monthly Uber Cash) toward Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the U.S.
  • 4X points on restaurants worldwide (on up to $50,000, then 1x) and U.S. supermarkets purchases (up to $25,000 in supermarket purchases per year, then 1X points)
  • 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or via American Express Travel
  • 2X on prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel
  • 1X points on all other purchases
 670 and above
Apple Card* Digital wallet users $0 3 percent cash back on Uber purchases made with the Apple Card through Apple Pay
  • Earn 3 percent cash back when you shop with Apple and when using the Apple Card with Apple Pay at select retailers
  • 2 percent back on other spending when paying with Apple Pay
  • 1 percent back on all other purchases
 660 and above
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
 Flexibility $0 Bonus travel category includes rideshares like Uber and Lyft
  • 3 percent cash back on category purchases of choice, including gas (plus electric vehicle charging stations), online shopping (plus cable, streaming, internet and phone services), dining, travel, drugstore or home improvement
  • 2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs
  • Spending cap: up to $2,500 of combined 3 and 2 percent category purchases each quarter, then 1 percent
  • 1 percent on all other purchases
 670 and above
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Families $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Bonus transit category includes rideshares like Uber and Lyft
  • 6 percent cash back on U.S. supermarket purchases (up to $6,000 per year, then 1 percent) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
  • 3 percent cash back at U.S. gas stations
  • 3 percent cash back on transit purchases (including taxis, rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
  • 1 percent cash back on all other purchases
 670 and above

Cards with ridesharing benefits typically require a good-to-excellent credit score. If you have bad or fair credit, consider our top picks for cards for fair/average credit.

Best cards for Lyft

Card name Best for Annual fee Rideshare rewards and perks Additional rewards Bankrate score
Chase Sapphire Reserve® Annual travel credit $550 5X points on Lyft rides plus $10 ride credit each month through September 2027 (Unused credit will expire at the end of the month.)
  • 10X points on hotel stays and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase after earning your $300 travel credit
  • 10X points on Chase Dining purchases through Chase Travel℠
  • 5X points on air travel booked through Chase Travel℠ (after earning your $300 travel credit)
  • 3X points on restaurant and general travel purchases (after earning your $300 travel credit)
  • 1X points on all other purchases
 740 and above
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Beginner travelers $95 5X points on Lyft rides through September 2027
  • 5X points on travel, including hotel stays and car rentals, purchased through Chase Travel℠
  • 3X points on dining (including eligible delivery services), select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs)
  • 2X points on other travel purchases
  • 1X points on other purchases
 670 and above
Chase Freedom Unlimited®* No annual fee $0 2 percent cash back on Lyft rides through September 2027
  • 5 percent cash back on travel booked through Chase Travel℠
  • 3 percent cash back on dining at restaurants (including takeout and eligible delivery services)
  • 3 percent cash back on drugstore purchases
  • 1.5 percent cash back on all other purchases
 670 and above
Bilt Mastercard® Renters $0
  • 5X points on Lyft rides when you link your Bilt Rewards and Lyft accounts
  • 3X points on Lyft rides (if accounts are not linked)
  • $5 Lyft credit when you take three rides or more in a month using your Bilt card
  • 5X+ points on neighborhood dining partners
  • 2X points on travel booked directly with airlines, hotels, car rental agencies, cruise lines, or through the Bilt Travel Portal
  • 1X points on rent (up to 100,000 points per calendar year)
  • Use the card five times each statement period to earn points.
 670 and above

Cards with ridesharing benefits typically require a good-to-excellent credit score. If you have bad or fair credit, consider our top picks for cards for fair/average credit.

How to choose the right credit card for ridesharing

If you’re struggling to decide which rewards credit card could help you maximize ridesharing to the hilt, ask yourself the following questions:

How to maximize cards for ridesharing

Cards with ridesharing benefits are often found on some of the top rewards cards. Here’s how you can maximize your rewards to optimize your earnings.

Take advantage of any welcome offers

If your card offers a sign-up bonus, make sure to earn the bonus within the time frame without overspending. For example, with the Blue Cash Preferred you can earn a $250 statement credit after your spend $5,000 within the first six months of opening your account. Some cards also offer intro APR offers for purchases and balance transfers. These short-term bonuses can be an added boost to your ridesharing perks.

Meet ridesharing benefits requirements

While cards may offer Lyft or Uber credits, they may also come with some restrictions or requirements to earn the benefit. For the Bilt card, for instance, you’ll need to take three Lyft rides or more in a month using your Bilt card to earn the $5 Lyft credit. Read the fine print so that you don’t miss out on credits or rewards.

Use a rewards strategy

Whether it’s a multiple-card strategy like the Chase trifecta or using your card to earn rewards in its top bonus categories, you’ll want to optimize your spending so that you rack up rewards. Frequent Lyft or Uber riders can potentially stack up hefty rewards with cards that feature ridesharing as bonus category, but you might consider using a different card that lets you earn a higher rate of rewards for all of your regular purchases not just rideshares. Research redemption options as well to get the most out of your rewards.

The bottom line

If you rideshare often, it makes sense to earn rewards on the cost of your rides. Whether you’re loyal to Uber or Lyft or simply go with whichever service has better availability at the time, there’s a card that can reward you for every ride you take.

You’ll also have the opportunity to earn rewards on other spending with one of these cards, whether that’s dining, other travel expenses or even groceries, so it’s important to pick the right card for your spending habits and lifestyle. Depending on how much you’re willing to pay for a card with rideshare rewards, you can enjoy quite a few other travel and entertainment perks along the way.

For more travel tips & tricks, check out Bankrate’s travel toolkit.

Frequently asked questions

*The information about the Apple Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited® has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

Written by
Re'Dreyona Walker Arrow Right Icon
Associate Editor, Credit Cards
Re'Dreyona Walker is an editor for Bankrate and CreditCards.com, focusing on product guides and reviews. As a personal finance expert, she is dedicated to providing honest product reviews as well as in-depth, comprehensive guides to assist readers in building credit and finding the best credit cards for their needs.