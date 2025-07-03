I’m skipping Prime Day. Here’s where I shop instead to save

Propaganda I’m not falling for: Prime Day.

Amazon’s annual bonanza is July 8-11, 2025, but I won’t be adding anything to my cart. In general, I don’t believe in spending more to save more. Plus, the company is often steeped in controversy around its labor practices and environmental impact, as indicated by a recent weeklong boycott.

With nearly half of Americans in debt, according to Bankrate’s 2025 Credit Card Debt Report, it’s worth considering whether Prime Day aligns with your budget and values. If you’d like to spend your dollars elsewhere while still saving money, here are a few ideas.

5 places to shop instead of Amazon

1. Credit card issuer shopping portals

Most major card issuers offer their version of a shopping portal where you can find deals and earn rewards on purchases. Amex Offers, Shop Through Chase, Capital One Shopping, Citi Shop and airline credit card portals are all great options for putting money back in your wallet as you shop.

Make sure you visit the shopping portal first and follow the link to the retailer’s website in order to reap the benefits. You also might be able to add a browser extension that automatically searches for coupons and applies your rewards.

2. Cash back shopping websites and apps

Companies like Rakuten, TopCashback, Ibotta and Upside are free to use and offer cash back on purchases made through their website or app. Harlan Vaughn, Bankrate senior editor, has earned $435 since he started buying with Rakuten.

“I use Rakuten to earn extra cash back for online purchases I’d be making anyway,” he explains. “It’s as simple as clicking a link. As a bonus, the Rakuten browser extension will sometimes automatically apply coupons or recommend the same product sold cheaper at another store for unexpected savings.”

You can also earn American Express Membership Rewards points through Rakuten.

3. Wholesale clubs

Buying in bulk can help save both money and packaging, a win/win for you and the environment. With membership prices ranging from $50 to $130 a year, you could spend less per item on everyday groceries and household goods.

Just keep in mind that, when buying in bulk, it’s easy to end up with more than you need. I recommend strategizing how you’ll cook and consume the products you buy to avoid waste. I also stick to a list — it helps me resist grabbing things that catch my eye but would rack up my total at checkout.

4. Thrift stores

Although the options above can save you money, they could still lead to overconsumption, depending on your spending habits. I’m a fan of secondhand shopping, or thrifting, because it keeps items out of landfills while limiting my ability to impulse buy.

It might take a couple of visits to a thrift store or online reseller to find the right pair of shoes or piece of furniture you’re looking for. But when you find it, it’ll boast a more affordable price tag than the brand-new, retail version. Plus, shopping secondhand lessens your carbon footprint. While you can’t find groceries at a consignment store, you’d be surprised by how many everyday necessities are on the shelves.

5. Small businesses

If your goal is to step away from megacorporations and support the local economy, try shopping at small businesses. You might pay a few extra dollars for the product or shipping, but the quality and customer service you receive could make it worth your while.

Plus, positive reviews and social media engagement are free for you to give — and can positively impact your local retailers and restaurants!

How “spaving” on Prime Day affects your budget

Spending to save, or “spaving,” can feel like you’re getting a great deal. “Examples include buy-two-get-one-free deals and offers for free shipping when you spend a set minimum amount,” explains Karen Bennett, Bankrate senior writer.

But even with a discount, you’re still spending more than you would’ve. And when your expenses add up to higher than your income, it can lead to debt.

“It’s easy to get caught up in the hype and stock up on things you don’t truly need,” Bennett says. “Before clicking ‘Buy now’ it pays to ask yourself a few questions:

Will this cause me to take on debt?

Do I already own something similar?

Do I lack space for it in my home?

“If the answer is yes to any of these questions, it’s often best to steer clear.”

How to earn rewards on purchases all year-round

You don’t have to wait for a certain day of the year to get rewarded for everyday purchases. You can earn cash back, points or miles every time you pay with one of the best rewards cards. Some cards have no annual fee, so you’re essentially earning rewards for free. Other cards charge an annual fee that can be recouped — and then some — through the additional benefits they offer.

Just make sure you pay off your credit card balance at the end of every billing cycle, if possible, to avoid high interest charges. Bankrate’s 2025 Chasing Rewards in Debt Survey reveals that 7 in 10 credit cardholders in debt still try to earn rewards. Unfortunately, their efforts may be futile. The cost of interest ends up outweighing the value of any rewards.

The bottom line

You’re probably going to see a lot of social media ads, emails and influencer hauls during Prime Day. But you don’t have to take the bait. Just because something’s on sale doesn’t mean you should buy it — unless you already planned to, no matter the price. Even then, it’s worth considering whether you can buy the same product in a more sustainable way or from a small business, instead.

If you want to join me in prioritizing our budgets over billionaires’ bottom lines, learn more about how to stop impulse buying with a credit card.