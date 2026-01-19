Your bank has a mortgage rate. We have a better one.
Skip the rate hunt and let lenders compete for you. View real-time, verified offers that beat 99.7% of banks and lock in your home loan with confidence.
The proof is in the $73,000 you keep
During 2025, Bankrate’s average rate saved its consumers $73,397 on their expected 30-year mortgage cost.
Savings based on a comparison of the Bankrate user average rate each month in 2025 vs. the national average rate published by Freddie Mac, modeled for a 30-year term. Learn more about our methodology.
During 2025, Bankrate’s top offer outperformed 99.75% of offers by 300+ banks and credit unions – surveyed weekly.
Based on Bankrate’s daily best rate in 2025 vs 300+ surveyed lenders for similar 30-year fixed loans. Learn more about our methodology.
National average mortgage rates over time
Select a mortgage type to compare national averages with top offers on Bankrate.
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Today’s top CD rates
- Term
- 6 Month
- APY*
- 3.57%
- Term
- 1 Year
- APY*
- 3.64%
- Term
- 5 Year
- APY*
- 3.38%
Current CD trends
Bankrate “top offers” represent the average of the top CD offers from the institutions we track, featured on Bankrate as of March 20, 2026.
“National average” is determined by Bankrate's comprehensive national survey of savings accounts and CDs.
Today’s top savings rates
- Type
- Savings
- APY*
- 3.74%
- Type
- Money Market
- APY*
- 3.04%
Current savings trends
Bankrate “top offers” represent the average of the top savings account offers from the institutions we track, featured on Bankrate as of March 20, 2026.
“National average” is determined by Bankrate's comprehensive national survey of savings accounts and CDs.