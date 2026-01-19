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Banks and credit unions, surveyed weekly
99.7%
Of banks beaten by Bankrate top offers
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National average mortgage rates over time

Select a mortgage type to compare national averages with top offers on Bankrate.

Product
Historical timeline
Loan purpose
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Daily top offers on Bankrate: 5.73%
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Daily national average: 6.32%

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How to avoid 3 mortgage industry traps

Rate quotes, lender fees and loan terms don’t always tell the full story, especially when timing and fine print can change your total cost.
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Today’s top CD rates

Grow your down payment faster by putting your savings in a high-yield CD while you prepare for your mortgage.
Compare CD rates
Term
6 Month
APY*
3.57%
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Term
1 Year
APY*
3.64%
View 1 year CD rates Arrow Right Icon
Term
5 Year
APY*
3.38%
View 5 year CD rates Arrow Right Icon
*Average annual percentage yield featured on Bankrate as of March 20, 2026.

Current CD trends

Top offers on Bankrate for a one-year CD are currently 1.76% higher than the national average.
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How are these rates calculated?

Today’s top savings rates

Make the most of today’s competitive rates and grow your money with a high-yield savings account.
Compare savings rates
Type
Savings
APY*
3.74%
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Type
Money Market
APY*
3.04%
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*Average annual percentage yield featured on Bankrate as of March 20, 2026.

Current savings trends

Top offers on Bankrate are currently 3.14% higher than the national average.
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How are these rates calculated?