Emigrant Direct Bank Review
At a glance
Overview
Emigrant Direct is the digital subsidiary of Emigrant Bank. It offers a savings account and certificates of deposit. Despite being an online-only bank, Emigrant Direct's website is rather lousy, with important account details scattered across a long FAQ page. And some crucial account information can't be found on the website at all. If you're looking for a top-notch digital experience at an online-only bank, there are many other options to consider.
Highlights:No Min Balance No Monthly Fees
Highlights:
CDs
Savings
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.6/5
Overall
Emigrant Direct offers just one savings account and a wide range of certificates of deposit (CDs), from six months to ten years. Its savings account offers a solid yield but many of the CD rates are lackluster. You must have a savings account with Emigrant Direct in order to open a CD. While the savings account comes without monthly fees and a minimum deposit requirement, there are many limitations that come with the account.
Pros
-
Emigrant Direct's American Dream Savings Account offers a solid yield.
-
There are few fees to worry about.
Cons
-
Higher yields can be found elsewhere.
-
Emigrant Direct doesn't offer a mobile app.
-
The bank's website is mediocre.
-
Interest rates and some other account details are not disclosed on the website and require a phone call or email.
Emigrant Direct banking products
Emigrant Direct American Dream Savings Account
Pros
-
Without a minimum deposit requirement or monthly fees, the account is highly accessible.
-
The American Dream Savings Account comes with a solid yield.
-
There are no limits on withdrawals.
-
Emigrant Direct has an automatic transfer feature.
Cons
-
Without a mobile app, users must be comfortable solely banking on the bank's website (which is lackluster).
-
Only your initial deposit can be made by mailing a check; all other deposits must be made through external transfers.
-
There's no ATM access, so additional withdrawals and deposits can only be made through linked external accounts.
-
You can find higher yields on savings accounts, with fewer limitations, at other online-only banks.
Emigrant Direct certificates of deposit
Pros
-
Emigrant Direct offers a wide range of terms.
-
Credited interest can be transferred to the bank's American Dream Savings Account, though you'll have to call customer service to request this.
-
Early withdrawal penalties are relatively standard.
Cons
-
You must have a savings account with Emigrant Direct before you can open a CD.
-
Much higher yields can be found elsewhere on most terms.
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|N/A
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|N/A
|Monthly maintenance fees
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|N/A
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
Customer experience
Customer service. Customers can call Emigrant Direct from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET seven days a week. There's also an email option to reach a customer representative, but not a chat function.
Digital experience. Despite being an online-only bank, Emigrant Direct has a limited digital presence. There's no app for either Android or iOS users. Its website is relatively low-tech, essentially only offering an FAQ menu for account details.
Review methodology
