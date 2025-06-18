 Skip to Main Content
banking Reviews
Read our Review of

Emigrant Direct Bank Review

Written by
Marcos Cabello
Edited by
Yuliya Goldshteyn
Updated June 17, 2025
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .

On This Page

At a glance

Overview

Emigrant Direct is the digital subsidiary of Emigrant Bank. It offers a savings account and certificates of deposit. Despite being an online-only bank, Emigrant Direct's website is rather lousy, with important account details scattered across a long FAQ page. And some crucial account information can't be found on the website at all. If you're looking for a top-notch digital experience at an online-only bank, there are many other options to consider.

Highlights:

No Min Balance No Monthly Fees
3.7
Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5
Bankrate Score
Info Icon

CDs

Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
3.8 /5

Savings

Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
4.7 /5
Overall

Emigrant Direct offers just one savings account and a wide range of certificates of deposit (CDs), from six months to ten years. Its savings account offers a solid yield but many of the CD rates are lackluster. You must have a savings account with Emigrant Direct in order to open a CD. While the savings account comes without monthly fees and a minimum deposit requirement, there are many limitations that come with the account.

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    Emigrant Direct's American Dream Savings Account offers a solid yield.

  • Checkmark Icon

    There are few fees to worry about.

Cons

  • Higher yields can be found elsewhere.

  • Emigrant Direct doesn't offer a mobile app.

  • The bank's website is mediocre.

  • Interest rates and some other account details are not disclosed on the website and require a phone call or email.

Emigrant Direct banking products

Emigrant Direct American Dream Savings Account

4.7
/5
Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare savings rates

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    Without a minimum deposit requirement or monthly fees, the account is highly accessible.

  • Checkmark Icon

    The American Dream Savings Account comes with a solid yield.

  • Checkmark Icon

    There are no limits on withdrawals.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Emigrant Direct has an automatic transfer feature.

Cons

  • Without a mobile app, users must be comfortable solely banking on the bank's website (which is lackluster).

  • Only your initial deposit can be made by mailing a check; all other deposits must be made through external transfers.

  • There's no ATM access, so additional withdrawals and deposits can only be made through linked external accounts.

  • You can find higher yields on savings accounts, with fewer limitations, at other online-only banks.

Emigrant Direct certificates of deposit

3.8
/5
Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare CD rates

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    Emigrant Direct offers a wide range of terms.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Credited interest can be transferred to the bank's American Dream Savings Account, though you'll have to call customer service to request this.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Early withdrawal penalties are relatively standard.

Cons

  • You must have a savings account with Emigrant Direct before you can open a CD.

  • Much higher yields can be found elsewhere on most terms.

Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee N/A
Non-sufficient funds fee N/A
Monthly maintenance fees None
Out-of-network ATM fee N/A
Excessive transaction fee None

Customer experience

Customer service. Customers can call Emigrant Direct from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET seven days a week. There's also an email option to reach a customer representative, but not a chat function.

Digital experience. Despite being an online-only bank, Emigrant Direct has a limited digital presence. There's no app for either Android or iOS users. Its website is relatively low-tech, essentially only offering an FAQ menu for account details.

Emigrant Direct Logo

We want to know what you think about Emigrant Bank

Do you have experience with Emigrant Bank? Let us know your thoughts.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

