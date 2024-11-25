Top CD rates today: November 25, 2024 | Time is ticking on high APYs

Key takeaways Today's top CD rate across terms is 4.65 percent APY, offered for three- and six-month terms.

Some CDs out-earn high-yield savings accounts, although most CDs charge a fee for early withdrawals.

Competitive CDs are earning at least three times the national average rates, for various terms.

After climbing for around two years, high-yield CD APYs have begun to decline in response to Federal Reserve rate cuts. However, some CDs continue to earn around triple the national average rates.

As we head into the final week of November, top yields on certificates of deposit (CDs) remain unchanged since Nov. 19. However, annual percentage yields (APYs) have been retreating throughout 2024, and could do so further if the Federal Reserve lowers rates again in December. As such, CD shoppers who lock in top rates now may thank themselves down the line should going rates drop further.

Currently, the top APY across CD terms is 4.65 percent, which is available on a three-month term from America First Credit Union and a six-month term from Limelight Bank. The table below shows top CD rates for the most common terms, as well as national averages and the amount you can earn in interest with a $5,000 deposit.

Today's CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of November 25, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

How to take advantage of current CD rates

Yields on competitive CDs have been decreasing this year, although many shorter-term CDs are offering yields comparable to high-yield savings accounts. In a falling-rate environment, a fixed-rate CD’s advantage over a variable-rate savings account is the CD guarantees you’ll earn the same APY until it matures.

Many shorter-term CDs are currently earning higher APYs than longer ones, yet one way to get the best of both worlds is through a CD ladder. This involves opening multiple CDs of varying term lengths. This way, some of your money will earn the top short-term rates, while the remainder will benefit from a guaranteed rate for a longer timeframe.

"Consider CD laddering if you want to thread the needle between locking up the money for too long and also taking advantage of higher interest rates right now," says Anna N’Jie-Konte, CFP, CEO of Poder Wealth Advisors.

What the current interest rate environment means for CDs

Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate twice in recent months, and the federal funds rate currently stands at a target range of 4.5-4.75 percent. Prior to these rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September cut.

What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s recent November rate cut could spur further decreases in CD APYs.

Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.

Add-on CD: A CD that enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.

A CD that enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term. Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.

A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding. Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.

A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution. CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.

An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates. Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.

A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest. Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.

A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days. IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.

A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account. Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.

The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement. No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.

A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY. Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.

Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers. Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.

A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term. Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.