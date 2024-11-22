Top CD rates today: November 22, 2024 | These 9 CDs offer the highest APYs (up to 4.65%)

Key takeaways The current leading CD rate across terms is 4.65 percent APY, offered for three- and six-month CDs.

Across terms, you'll find top APYs between 4.20 percent and 4.65 percent.

Highest CD rates on some terms are at least triple the national averages.

The Federal Reserve has cut rates twice in recent months, and it may do so again. More cuts could drive down CD APYs further, so some savers are locking in CD rates now while they’re still historically high.

This week has been a quiet one for leading certificate of deposit (CD) yields, with just one drop in rates — although it’s getting more difficult to find CD annual percentage yields (APYs) near the 5 percent threshold. For perspective, however, putting $10,000 into a one-year CD at the top one-year APY of 4.43 percent will earn $443 in interest by the time the CD matures. This is more than double the amount you’d earn in a one-year CD with the current national average APY of 1.77 percent.

The bottom line is it pays to shop around for the best rates. Bankrate monitors the top and average rates every weekday, and you’ll find today’s top CD rates in the table below.

Today's best CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of November 22, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

What’s been happening with CD rates?

Rates on high-yield CDs have been falling gradually in 2024 as banks anticipated the Fed would cut its key benchmark rate. The APYs banks offer on deposit accounts tend to move in lockstep with the federal funds rate. Top yields continue to decrease now that the Fed cut rates in November and September, and it remains to be seen how much further, and how quickly, APYs will go down.

However, competitive CD rates continue to outpace the rate of inflation, which currently stands at 2.6 percent. "Now is a good time to open a CD so you can lock in a solid rate and start earning on your savings sooner," says Louise Eisenach, vice president of savings and deposits at Capital One. "While future interest rates will in part remain up to the Fed, opening a CD now can help you lock in a strong rate to earn guaranteed returns on savings you don’t need immediate access to."

What the current rate environment means for CDs

Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate twice in recent months, and the federal funds rate currently stands at a target range of 4.5-4.75 percent. Prior to these rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September cut.

What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s recent November rate cut could spur further decreases in CD APYs.

Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.

Add-on CD: A CD that enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.

A CD that enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term. Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.

A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding. Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.

A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution. CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.

An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates. Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days' worth of interest.

A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days' worth of interest. Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.

A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days. IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.

A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account. Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.

The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement. No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.

A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY. Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.

Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers. Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.

A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term. Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.