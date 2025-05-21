Top CD rates today: May 21, 2025 | Leading APYs inch up on 2 terms

Key takeaways Today's leading CD rate across terms is 4.41 percent APY, offered on a six-month term.

Competitive APYs for some terms are around two times greater than national averages.

The Federal Reserve has held its benchmark rate steady in 2025, and competitive APYs remain higher than they’ve been in decades, outside the current rate cycle.

After lowering interest rates three times in late 2024, the Federal Reserve has been in a holding pattern so far this year. While it's uncertain when the Fed will change rates next, opening a fixed-rate CD now could be beneficial if the Fed were to cut rates in 2025. This is because a lower federal funds rate could prompt banks to decrease their annual percentage yields (APYs), in turn.

Top rates for three- and five-year CDs have inched up, thanks to Popular Direct recently increasing its APYs on those terms. Among the nine terms of CDs monitored by Bankrate daily, APYs now range from 4.15 percent to 4.41 percent. You’ll find today’s top CD rates in the table below, along with national averages and how much $10,000 will earn you with the leading rate.

Today's best CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of May 21, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

What are the benefits of opening a CD today?

There are pros and cons of CD investing. Here are some benefits of opening a CD:

Solid APYs that are out pacing inflation: Top CD rates remain competitive, and many are still outpacing inflation (2.3 percent).

“With market interest rates expected to decline this year, locking in current CD rates may be beneficial as financial institutions are likely to reduce future offerings,” says Derik Farrar, head of personal deposits at U.S. Bank. “Shorter terms are currently offering higher yields than longer terms due to an inverted yield curve, but longer-term CDs may provide benefit if market rates decline more than expected.”

Safety: As long as you opt for a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC)-insured bank or National Credit Union Administration (NCUA)-insured credit union, your money is protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank/credit union, per ownership category.

Guaranteed fixed returns: Once you open your CD, the rate will remain the same for the entire term (unless it’s a bump-up CD), and you will know exactly how much you are going to earn in interest.

Limited access to funds: The early withdrawal penalty can help you avoid temptation to dip into this account and allow your money to continue to grow.

How the current rate environment impacts CDs

Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve has held the Federal Funds rate steady so far in 2025. This comes after officials cut the rate three times in late 2024. The rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to the 2024 rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut.

What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to fluctuate based on the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s previous rate cuts spurred decreases in CD APYs, although officials' current holding pattern could mean an overall stabilization in CD rates.

Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.

"CD rates are mostly determined by where the market and banks expect rates to go," says Adam Stockton, head of retail deposits and lending at Curinos. "And CD rates change more when future expectations change more so than current rates."

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.