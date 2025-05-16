Top CD rates today: May 16, 2025 | These 9 CDs promise 4% APY or higher

Key takeaways The current leading CD rate across terms is 4.41 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.

National averages are significantly lower than top rates, so it pays to shop around.

The Federal Reserve has held its benchmark rate steady in 2025, and competitive APYs remain higher than they’ve been in decades, outside the current rate cycle.

Like a savings account, a certificate of deposit (CD) is an account where you can stash some of your savings, usually risk free, and earn a nominal amount of interest. A CD differs in that it offers a fixed interest rate for the duration of its term. If you enroll in a CD at a time before interest rates fall, your CD’s rate remains the same for its term. What’s more, a CD rate can be higher than the rate on a standard savings account, although a CD usually requires that you commit your cash for the entire term, with early withdrawals resulting in a penalty.

As we head into the second half of the month, top yields on CDs remain unchanged since May 9, when the six-month term inched up to 4.41 percent annual percentage yield (APY) — making that the leading rate across all nine terms monitored by Bankrate. Slightly lower APYs of 4.00-4.40 percent can be found on longer terms between one and five years.

Bankrate monitors the top and average rates every weekday, and you’ll find today’s top CD rates in the table below.

Today's best CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of May 16, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

How to open a CD account today

Once you’ve found the bank or credit union where you want to open your CD, you are ready to submit your application. Typically, you can do this online by navigating to the CD page and clicking on “Open a CD” or “Get Started”. Some institutions may require you to open a CD in a branch. Note that at credit unions, CDs are often referred to as share certificates.

You will need to enter personal information as you do when opening any bank account, including your name, Social Security number and contact information. You may also need a driver’s license or other identification for verification.

Once your account is open, it’s time to fund your account with at least the minimum balance required. You’ll also choose how to receive your interest disbursements – either reinvest the interest in your CD over time to take advantage of compound growth or receive interest payments directly.

Learn more: How to open a CD

CD inverted yield curve

Historically, longer-term CDs have often earned higher APYs than their shorter-term counterparts. In recent times, however, some shorter terms are earning higher APYs than longer ones. For instance, the highest one-year CD’s APY is currently greater than that of the top five-year CD. This has been the case for more than two years.

Higher APYs may make shorter terms more attractive to some savers, although keeping your money in a slightly-lower-earning CD with a longer term could earn you more in total interest, thanks to compound interest.

CD glossary

