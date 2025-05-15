Top CD rates today: May 15, 2025 | Lock in 4.40% APY until May 2026
- Today's highest CD rate across terms is 4.41 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.
- The best rates on various terms are around double the national average yields, so it pays to shop around.
- The Federal Reserve held rates steady at its May meeting, and top CDs continue to earn the best returns in over a decade, outside the current rate cycle.
A certificate of deposit (CD) can be a useful tool for meeting your savings goals. Whether you’re saving to buy a house, a new car or your dream vacation, a CD allows you to calculate up front exactly how much interest you’ll have earned when the term is up. This is possible due to a CD’s fixed annual percentage yield (APY).
Currently, the highest APY across CD terms is 4.41 percent, and it’s offered on a term of six months. Longer terms of one to five years are earning top APYs from 4.15-4.40 percent. Since February, we at Bankrate have seen overall stability in leading CD rates, which may be the result of the Federal Reserve holding its benchmark rate steady, so far, in 2025.
Bankrate monitors CD rates every weekday, and today’s top rates are listed in the table below, along with national average rates and the approximate amount you’ll earn with $10,000 in a high-yield CD.
Today's top CD rates by term
|Term
|Institution
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Minimum deposit
|Estimated earnings on $10,000
|3-month
|Popular Direct
|4.40%
|1.46%
|$10,000
|$108
|6-month
|Rising Bank
|4.41%
|1.93%
|$1,000
|$218
|9-month
|CIBC Bank USA
|4.31%
|N/A
|$1,000
|$322
|1-year
|Sallie Mae Bank
|4.40%
|2.00%
|$2,500
|$440
|18-month
|TAB Bank
|4.16%
|2.21%
|$1,000
|$630
|2-year
|SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union
|4.15%
|1.77%
|$500
|$847
|3-year
|Synchrony Bank
|4.00%
|1.68%
|$0
|$1,249
|4-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.20%
|1.79%
|$500
|$1,789
|5-year
|Synchrony Bank
|4.15%
|1.69%
|$0
|$2,255
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of May 15, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
What’s been going on with CD rates?
Rates on high-yield CDs started falling in late 2023 and early 2024 as banks anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts. The APYs banks offer on deposit accounts tend to move in response to the federal funds rate. Top yields decreased in the wake of three Fed rate cuts in 2024. However, the Fed has held its benchmark rate steady so far in 2025, and we've seen some stability in leading CD rates, possibly as a result.
However, competitive CD rates continue to outpace the rate of inflation, which currently stands at 2.3 percent. "Now is a good time to open a CD so you can lock in a solid rate and start earning on your savings sooner," says Louise Eisenach, vice president of savings and deposits at Capital One. "While future interest rates will in part remain up to the Fed, opening a CD now can help you lock in a strong rate to earn guaranteed returns on savings you don’t need immediate access to."
Recent trends in top CD rates
Competitive CD APYs trended downward throughout 2024 and have decreased somewhat in 2025. For example, the highest one-year CD APY at the start of January 2024 was 5.66 percent, whereas it was 4.40 percent on May 6, 2025. Among the popular terms Bankrate monitors for this page, all rates saw steeper declines in the second half of 2024, as compared to the first half.
"With uncertainty around the broader macroeconomic conditions and how the Fed will respond to those positions, how CD rates will move is uncertain, and could change as inflation, unemployment and economic growth change," says Adam Stockton, head of retail deposits and lending at Curinos.
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Share certificate: At credit unions, CDs are often referred to as "share certificates".