Top CD rates today: May 14, 2025 | Highest APY remains 4.41%

Key takeaways The current leading CD rate across terms is 4.41 percent APY, offered for a six-month term.

Competitive APYs for some terms are around two times greater than national averages.

The Federal Reserve held rates steady at its May meeting, and top CDs continue to earn the best returns in over a decade, outside the current rate cycle.

The first half of May has been quiet when it comes to changes in top rates on certificates of deposit (CDs). The Federal Reserve decided to hold its benchmark rate steady this month, for the third consecutive rate-setting meeting, which could result in continued stability in competitive CD yields.

Currently, the highest rate across CD terms is 4.41 percent annual percentage yield (APY), and it’s offered on a term of six months. Longer terms of one to five years are earning top APYs from 4.15-4.40 percent. The table below shows top CD rates for the most common terms, as well as national averages and the estimated amount you can earn in interest with a $10,000 deposit.

Today's top CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of May 14, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

What are the benefits of opening a CD today?

There are pros and cons of CD investing. Here are some benefits of opening a CD:

Solid APYs that are out pacing inflation: Top CD rates remain competitive, and many are still outpacing inflation (2.3 percent).

“With market interest rates expected to decline this year, locking in current CD rates may be beneficial as financial institutions are likely to reduce future offerings,” says Derik Farrar, head of personal deposits at U.S. Bank. “Shorter terms are currently offering higher yields than longer terms due to an inverted yield curve, but longer-term CDs may provide benefit if market rates decline more than expected.”

Safety: As long as you opt for a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC)-insured bank or National Credit Union Administration (NCUA)-insured credit union, your money is protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank/credit union, per ownership category.

Guaranteed fixed returns: Once you open your CD, the rate will remain the same for the entire term (unless it’s a bump-up CD), and you will know exactly how much you are going to earn in interest.

Limited access to funds: The early withdrawal penalty can help you avoid temptation to dip into this account and allow your money to continue to grow.

What is the impact of inflation on monetary policy?

After holding the federal funds rate steady since July 2023 to combat high inflation, officials cut the rate by a combined total of one percentage point, or 100 basis points, in three rate-setting meetings in late 2024. The rate cuts came at a time when the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, had been decreasing significantly from its decades-high annual rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022. In late 2024 and early 2025, inflation started to tick back up, although in recent months it’s been decreasing and currently stands at 2.3 percent. Policymakers have held the federal funds rate steady so far in 2025.

"Despite heightened uncertainty, the economy is still in a solid position," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on May 7. "The unemployment rate remains low, and the labor market is at or near maximum employment. Inflation has come down a great deal but has been running somewhat above our 2 percent longer-run objective."

The current rate of inflation is a significant factor that affects what the Fed decides to do with rates. A decrease in the federal funds rate, say close to or below the current inflation rate of 2.3 percent, can be bad for savers. Namely, it can translate to lower APYs on many CDs and savings accounts. Meanwhile, a fed rate cut can be good for borrowers as interest rates tend to decrease on loans.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.