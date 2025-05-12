Top CD rates today: May 12, 2025 | There's still time to lock in up to 4.41% APY
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Key takeaways
- The current leading CD rate across terms is 4.41 percent APY, offered for a six-month CD.
- Competitive CDs are earning around double the national average rates, for various terms.
- The Federal Reserve held rates steady at its May meeting, and top CDs continue to earn the best returns in over a decade, outside the current rate cycle.
A certificate of deposit (CD) is a bank account that earns a fixed rate of return in exchange for locking in your funds for the entire term. CD terms often range from three months to five years, although it’s possible to find terms shorter or longer. A CD can be a good place to stash money for savings goals, such as a down payment on a house or a new car. When choosing the best CD term, consider when you’ll need access to the money.
Since last week, the top annual percentage yield (APY) across CD terms is 4.41 percent, which is available on a six-month CD from Rising Bank and requires a minimum deposit of $1,000. Longer terms of one to five years are earning top APYs from 4.15-4.40 percent.
Check out Bankrate’s table below for the highest APY on CD terms from three months to five years, as well as how much $10,000 would earn for each term.
Today's best CD rates by term
|Term
|Institution
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Minimum deposit
|Estimated earnings on $10,000
|3-month
|Popular Direct
|4.40%
|1.45%
|$10,000
|$108
|6-month
|Rising Bank
|4.41%
|1.93%
|$1,000
|$218
|9-month
|CIBC Bank USA
|4.31%
|N/A
|$1,000
|$322
|1-year
|Sallie Mae Bank
|4.40%
|2.00%
|$2,500
|$440
|18-month
|TAB Bank
|4.16%
|2.22%
|$1,000
|$630
|2-year
|SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union
|4.15%
|1.77%
|$500
|$847
|3-year
|Synchrony Bank
|4.00%
|1.68%
|$0
|$1,249
|4-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.20%
|1.79%
|$500
|$1,789
|5-year
|Synchrony Bank
|4.15%
|1.69%
|$0
|$2,255
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of May 12, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
A recent history of CD rates
In late 2024, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate three times, and many banks responded by lowering the APYs they offer on CDs. The Fed has held the federal funds rate steady in 2025, to date, which could mean stability for some CD rates, although this can vary among banks.
We’ve seen top CD rates decline for months — along with the occasional increase — although competitive CDs are still earning historically high yields. In fact, these rates continue to outpace the rate of inflation. This means your money in a high-yielding CD isn’t losing purchasing power at this time. Opening a fixed-rate CD now ensures you’ll earn the same APY until the CD matures.
CD inverted yield curve
Historically, longer-term CDs have often earned higher APYs than their shorter-term counterparts. In recent times, however, some shorter terms are earning higher APYs than longer ones. For instance, the highest one-year CD’s APY is currently greater than that of the top five-year CD. This has been the case for more than two years.
Higher APYs may make shorter terms more attractive to some savers, although keeping your money in a slightly-lower-earning CD with a longer term could earn you more in total interest, thanks to compound interest.
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Share certificate: At credit unions, CDs are often referred to as "share certificates".