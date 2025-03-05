Top CD rates today: March 5, 2025 | Lock in 4.40% APY until March 2026

Key takeaways Today's leading CD rate across terms is 4.50 percent APY, offered for three- and nine-month CDs.

For some CD terms, national averages are only yielding around one-third of the highest rates.

After cutting its benchmark federal funds rate three times in recent months, the Federal Reserve left the rate untouched in January. CD rates have been declining for over a year, yet they remain historically high.

Top rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) have held steady since Feb. 18, with only four rate drops occurring last month. This was a sharp contrast to January, during which 13 rate decreases took place among common terms monitored by Bankrate.

What does this holding pattern suggest? For one thing, we at Bankrate believe it's a reaction to the Federal Reserve’s decision not to change its benchmark rate in late January. In remarks following that rate decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that lowering rates too quickly could hinder progress on “somewhat elevated” inflation.

Annual percentage yields (APYs) on competitive CDs tend to move in lockstep with the federal funds rate. For this reason, we could see APYs on CDs and savings accounts holding steady for now. What’s more, recent higher tariffs imposed on Mexico, Canada and China could potentially impact inflation.

“Based on what we know today… I do factor in some effects of tariffs now on inflation, on prices, because I think we will see some of those effects later this year — not yet, but later this year,” New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said in an interview Tuesday.

Bankrate’s table below shows the highest yields offered on widely available CDs, by term. It also lists national average CD rates and how much you’d earn for each term with a $5,000 investment.

Today's best CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of March 5, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

What to do about falling CD rates

Last year, many banks lowered their CD rates leading up to the September Fed rate cut, and various top rates have been decreasing since then. In total the federal funds rate was reduced three times in 2024, while policymakers chose to hold the benchmark rate steady at their most recent meeting in January.

Even though we’ve seen top CD rates fall for months, competitive CDs are still earning historically high yields. In fact, these rates continue to outpace the rate of inflation. This means your money in a high-yielding CD isn’t losing purchasing power at this time. Opening a fixed-rate CD now ensures you’ll earn the same APY until the CD matures.

What is the impact of inflation on monetary policy?

After holding its key benchmark rate steady since July 2023 to combat high inflation, officials cut the federal funds rate by a combined total of one percentage point, or 100 basis points, in three recent rate-setting meetings. The rate cuts came at a time when the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, had been decreasing significantly from its decades-high annual rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022. However, in recent months, inflation has been ticking back up, and it's currently at 3.0 percent.

Policymakers decided to hold the federal funds rate steady in January.

"Inflation has moved much closer to our 2 percent longer-run goal, though it remains somewhat elevated," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Jan. 29.

The current rate of inflation is a significant factor that affects what the Fed decides to do with rates. A decrease in the federal funds rate, say close to or below the current inflation rate of 3.0 percent, can be bad for savers. Namely, it can translate to lower APYs on many CDs and savings accounts. Meanwhile, a fed rate cut can be good for borrowers as interest rates tend to decrease on loans.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.