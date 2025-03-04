Top CD rates today: March 4, 2025 | Lock in up to 4.50% APY
Key takeaways
- Today's highest CD rate across terms is 4.50 percent APY, offered on a three-month and nine-month CD.
- APYs for some terms are currently several times greater than national averages.
- Competitive CD APYs may decrease if the Federal Reserve cuts rates in 2025. Savers could benefit from locking in high yields at this time.
A certificate of deposit (CD) can be a useful tool for earning interest on your funds as you save for your financial goals. Things to consider before opening a CD include the annual percentage yield (APY), how much money you wish to deposit, and whether you’re able to lock in the funds for the duration of the CD’s term.
As of today, the highest APY across CD terms is 4.50 percent, which is offered on a three-month and nine-month CD from Bask Bank. A minimum deposit of $1,000 is required. You’ll find that many shorter terms are earning higher yields than longer ones in the current rate environment.
Bankrate monitors CD rates every weekday, and today’s top rates are listed in the table below, along with national average rates and the amount you’ll earn with $5,000 in a high-yield CD.
Today's CD rates by term
|CD term
|Institution offering top APY
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
|3-month
|Bask Bank
|4.50%
|1.32%
|$55
|6-month
|Bask Bank
|4.45%
|1.77%
|$110
|9-month
|Bask Bank
|4.50%
|N/A
|$168
|1-year
|Bask Bank
|4.40%
|1.84%
|$220
|18-month
|TAB Bank
|4.16%
|2.16%
|$315
|2-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.63%
|$424
|3-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.15%
|1.55%
|$649
|4-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.20%
|1.72%
|$894
|5-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.25%
|1.56%
|$1,157
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of March 4, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
When is a CD a good idea?
You might decide to open a CD when rates are likely to start falling on deposit accounts. Thanks to its fixed interest rate, a competitive CD will continue to earn its high yield for the full term, even in a falling rate environment. Another benefit of the guaranteed rate is you’ll be able to calculate in advance how much interest the CD will earn through the end of the term.
A CD may be a good idea if you have a sum of money you do not need access to for a specific amount of time. For example, if you're saving to buy a home in 2026, a one-year CD would mature in March of next year. For emergency funds and other savings you might need access to at any time, a high-yield savings account may be a better fit.
How the current rate environment impacts CDs
Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate three times in 2024, and the federal funds rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to these rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut. Officials then decided at their January 2025 rate-setting meeting to leave the benchmark rate untouched.
What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s recent rate cuts spurred decreases in CD APYs, although officials' current holding pattern could mean an overall stabilization in CD rates.
Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.