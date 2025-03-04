Top CD rates today: March 4, 2025 | Lock in up to 4.50% APY

Key takeaways Today's highest CD rate across terms is 4.50 percent APY, offered on a three-month and nine-month CD.

APYs for some terms are currently several times greater than national averages.

Competitive CD APYs may decrease if the Federal Reserve cuts rates in 2025. Savers could benefit from locking in high yields at this time.

A certificate of deposit (CD) can be a useful tool for earning interest on your funds as you save for your financial goals. Things to consider before opening a CD include the annual percentage yield (APY), how much money you wish to deposit, and whether you’re able to lock in the funds for the duration of the CD’s term.

As of today, the highest APY across CD terms is 4.50 percent, which is offered on a three-month and nine-month CD from Bask Bank. A minimum deposit of $1,000 is required. You’ll find that many shorter terms are earning higher yields than longer ones in the current rate environment.

Bankrate monitors CD rates every weekday, and today’s top rates are listed in the table below, along with national average rates and the amount you’ll earn with $5,000 in a high-yield CD.

Today's CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of March 4, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

When is a CD a good idea?

You might decide to open a CD when rates are likely to start falling on deposit accounts. Thanks to its fixed interest rate, a competitive CD will continue to earn its high yield for the full term, even in a falling rate environment. Another benefit of the guaranteed rate is you’ll be able to calculate in advance how much interest the CD will earn through the end of the term.

A CD may be a good idea if you have a sum of money you do not need access to for a specific amount of time. For example, if you're saving to buy a home in 2026, a one-year CD would mature in March of next year. For emergency funds and other savings you might need access to at any time, a high-yield savings account may be a better fit.

How the current rate environment impacts CDs

Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate three times in 2024, and the federal funds rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to these rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut. Officials then decided at their January 2025 rate-setting meeting to leave the benchmark rate untouched.

What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s recent rate cuts spurred decreases in CD APYs, although officials' current holding pattern could mean an overall stabilization in CD rates.

Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.