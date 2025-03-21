Top CD rates today: March 21, 2025 | Highest APYs range from 4.15%-4.50%

Key takeaways Today's top CD rate across terms is 4.50 percent APY, offered for three- and six-month CDs.

Competitive APYs for some terms are currently several times greater than national averages.

At Bankrate, we've seen some stability in competitive CD rates in recent months, following the Federal Reserve holding its benchmark rate steady for its past two rate-setting meetings.

The third week of March has been a quiet week for changes in top rates on certificates of deposit (CDs). The Federal Reserve also decided to hold its benchmark rate steady this week, which could result in continued stability in competitive CD rates. In fact, we at Bankrate have only seen one such rate decrease in March, while another top rate ticked up slightly.

Currently, the highest APY across CD terms is 4.50 percent, and it’s offered on terms of three and six months. Longer terms of one to five years are earning top APYs from 4.15-4.40 percent. The table below shows top CD rates for the most common terms, as well as national averages and the amount you can earn in interest with a $5,000 deposit.

Today's top CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of March 21, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

Is a CD a safe place to keep your money?

When shopping around for a CD, be sure to go with one in which the funds are federally insured. This means you won’t lose your money if the financial institution were to fail. Choose a bank that’s insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or a credit union insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Under such federally insured institutions, CDs and share certificates are each insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category.

What the current interest rate environment means for CDs

Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate three times in late 2024, and the federal funds rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to these rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut. Officials then decided at their January and March 2025 rate-setting meetings to leave the benchmark rate untouched.

What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s previous rate cuts spurred decreases in CD APYs, although officials' current holding pattern could mean an overall stabilization in CD rates.

Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.