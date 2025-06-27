Top CD rates today: June 27, 2025 | Earn up to 4.40% APY
- Today's highest CD rate across terms is 4.40 percent APY, offered on three-month and one-year terms.
- Competitive CDs are earning around double the national average rates for various terms.
- APY levels on competitive CDs will likely move in response to any changes the Federal Reserve makes to the federal funds rate.
Not all certificates of deposit (CDs) are created alike, especially when it comes to rates of return. A CD that earns a competitive annual percentage yield (APY) can earn you hundreds, if not thousands, more in interest than one that merely earns the national average APY. As such, it’s worth shopping around for the best rate before committing your funds to a CD.
As of today, the leading APY across CD terms is 4.40 percent, which is available on a three-month and one-year term from Popular Direct and First Internet Bank of Indiana. A minimum deposit of $10,000 and $1,000 is required respectively. You’ll find that many shorter terms are earning higher yields than longer ones in the current rate environment.
Bankrate monitors the top and average rates every weekday, and you’ll find today’s top CD rates in the table below.
Today's CD rates by term
|Term
|Institution
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Minimum deposit
|Estimated earnings on $10,000
|3-month
|Popular Direct
|4.40%
|1.45%
|$10,000
|$108
|6-month
|Rising Bank
|4.36%
|1.94%
|$1,000
|$216
|9-month
|CIBC Bank USA
|4.26%
|N/A
|$1,000
|$318
|1-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.40%
|2.02%
|$1,000
|$440
|18-month
|Rising Bank
|4.20%
|2.25%
|$5,000
|$637
|2-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.79%
|$10,000
|$847
|3-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.71%
|$10,000
|$1,297
|4-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.84%
|$10,000
|$1,766
|5-year
|Popular Direct
|4.20%
|1.72%
|$10,000
|$2,284
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of June 27, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
Where to find the highest-paying CDs
As seen in our table above, all of the top-paying CDs are available from banks that operate mostly or entirely online. Online-only financial institutions are known for offering higher yields than big brick-and-mortar banks. Common reasons for this are:
- Relatively new online-only banks may pay highly competitive yields as a way to attract customers. (Conversely, established brick-and-mortar banks that don’t have a strong need for new deposits generally don’t offer high APYs.)
- Financial institutions operating entirely online don’t bear the cost of maintaining branches, and some may pass along the savings to customers through higher yields.
Whether or not they maintain branches, credit unions are commonly a source of high yields. This is because they’re not-for-profit institutions, so profits are distributed to members through dividends.
Recent trends in top CD rates
Competitive CD APYs trended downward throughout 2024 and have decreased somewhat in 2025. For example, the highest one-year CD APY at the start of January 2024 was 5.66 percent, whereas it is 4.40 percent on June 27, 2025. Among the popular terms Bankrate monitors for this page, all rates saw steeper declines in the second half of 2024, as compared to the first half.
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Share certificate: At credit unions, CDs are often referred to as "share certificates".