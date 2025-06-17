Top CD rates today: June 17, 2025 | Best APY across terms increases to 4.51%

Key takeaways The leading CD rate across terms has increased slightly to 4.51 percent APY, and it's offered on a six-month term.

When shopping around, you can find rates two times the national averages on some terms.

After cutting its benchmark federal funds rate three times in 2024, the Federal Reserve has left the rate untouched in 2025. CD APYs declined in response to the Fed's cuts, yet they remain historically high.

Opening a fixed-rate certificate of deposit (CD) now should give you peace of mind that your savings will continue to earn the same annual percentage yield (APY) should rates continue to retreat. APYs on many competitive CDs decreased gradually leading up to the Federal Reserve's three rate cuts in late 2024, and they slipped further in their wake. They've been relatively stable in recent months, however.

Today, we see various changes to top CD rates, thanks in part to Rising Bank increasing some of its APYs. It now offers the highest APYs on its six-month and one-year CDs, among banks that Bankrate monitors for this page. In fact, its six-month CD's APY of 4.51 percent is now the highest rate you'll find across all terms. In addition to those changes, CIBC Bank USA has lowered its nine-month CD's APY slightly to 4.26 percent, while that's still the highest APY available on a CD of that term. Due to Rising Bank's rate increases, First Internet Bank of Indiana leaves the list of top banks.

Bankrate’s table below shows the highest yields offered on widely available CDs, by term. It also lists national average CD rates and approximately how much you’d earn for each term with a $10,000 investment.

Today's best CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of June 17, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

How much $2,000 could earn you in a one-year CD

Currently, the highest offering on a one-year CD is 4.45 percent APY. According to Bankrate’s CD calculator, if you invest $2,000 you would earn $89 in interest within a year.

The highest one-year CD APY is currently more than twice the national average for a one-year term. While the top one-year APY has decreased from 5.36 percent one year ago, it’s still comparable with many high-yield savings accounts — and it’s still outpacing the rate of inflation.

What the current rate environment means for CDs

Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve has held the Federal Funds rate steady so far in 2025. This comes after officials cut the rate three times in late 2024. The rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to the 2024 rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut.

What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to fluctuate based on the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s previous rate cuts spurred decreases in CD APYs, although officials' current holding pattern could mean an overall stabilization in CD rates.

Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.

"CD rates are mostly determined by where the market and banks expect rates to go," says Adam Stockton, head of retail deposits and lending at Curinos. "And CD rates change more when future expectations change more so than current rates."

CD glossary

