Best CD rates today: June 16, 2025 | Top APY holds steady at 4.49%

Key takeaways The highest CD rate across terms is 4.49 percent APY, offered for a six-month term.

When shopping around, you can find rates two times the national averages on some terms.

APY levels on competitive CDs will likely move in response to any changes the Federal Reserve makes to the federal funds rate.

Like a savings account, a certificate of deposit (CD) is an account where you can stash some of your savings, usually risk free, and earn a nominal amount of interest. A CD differs in that it offers a fixed interest rate for the duration of its term. If you enroll in a CD at a time before interest rates fall, your CD’s rate remains the same for its term. What’s more, a CD rate can be higher than the rate on a standard savings account, although a CD usually requires that you commit your cash for the entire term, with early withdrawals resulting in a penalty.

Currently, the highest annual percentage yield (APY) you’ll find on popular CD terms is 4.49 percent, which can be found on a term of six months. Slightly lower APYs of up to 4.40 percent can be found on terms between one year and five years. Competitive CD rates have remained relatively stable in recent months, and that trend could continue if officials leave the Federal Reserve's key benchmark rate unchanged when they meet this week.

The table below shows top CD rates for the most common terms, as well as national averages and the estimated amount you can earn in interest with a $10,000 deposit.

Today's CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of June 16, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

How to open a CD account today

Once you’ve found the bank or credit union where you want to open your CD, you are ready to submit your application. Typically, you can do this online by navigating to the CD page and clicking on “Open a CD” or “Get Started”. Some institutions may require you to open a CD in a branch. Note that at credit unions, CDs are often referred to as share certificates.

You will need to enter personal information as you do when opening any bank account, including your name, Social Security number and contact information. You may also need a driver’s license or other identification for verification.

Once your account is open, it’s time to fund your account with at least the minimum balance required. You’ll also choose how to receive your interest disbursements – either reinvest the interest in your CD over time to take advantage of compound growth or receive interest payments directly.

Learn more: How to open a CD

CD inverted yield curve

Historically, longer-term CDs have often earned higher APYs than their shorter-term counterparts. In recent times, however, some shorter terms are earning higher APYs than longer ones. For instance, the highest one-year CD’s APY is currently greater than that of the top five-year CD. This has been the case for more than two years.

Higher APYs may make shorter terms more attractive to some savers, although keeping your money in a slightly-lower-earning CD with a longer term could earn you more in total interest, thanks to compound interest.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.