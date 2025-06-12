Top CD rates today: June 12, 2025 | Lock in up to 4.49% APY
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Key takeaways
- The highest CD rate across terms is 4.49 percent APY, offered for a six-month CD.
- National averages are significantly lower than top rates, so it pays to shop around.
- APY levels on competitive CDs will likely move in response to any changes the Federal Reserve makes to the federal funds rate.
After having lowered interest rates by a combined one percentage point (100 basis points) between September and December 2024, Federal Reserve policymakers have held the federal funds rate steady so far in 2025. What’s more, they’re widely expected to leave rates untouched during their meeting next week.
With the Fed in a holding pattern, we’ve seen some relative stability in many high-yield certificate of deposit (CD) rates, some of which had decreased both before and after the most recent Fed rate cuts. Policymakers may change rates sometime in 2025, so locking in an annual percentage yield (APY) on a fixed-rate CD now could benefit you if rates on new CDs were to decrease further this year.
For today, the top APY across CD terms is 4.49 percent, which is offered on a six-month CD. Bankrate monitors the best CD rates every weekday, and today’s top rates are listed in the table below, along with national average rates and the approximate amount you’ll earn with $10,000 in a high-yield CD.
Today's top CD rates by term
|Term
|Institution
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Minimum deposit
|Estimated earnings on $10,000
|3-month
|Popular Direct
|4.40%
|1.46%
|$10,000
|$108
|6-month
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.49%
|1.94%
|$1,000
|$222
|9-month
|CIBC Bank USA
|4.31%
|N/A
|$1,000
|$322
|1-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.40%
|2.00%
|$1,000
|$440
|18-month
|TAB Bank
|4.16%
|2.25%
|$1,000
|$630
|2-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.78%
|$10,000
|$847
|3-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.70%
|$10,000
|$1,297
|4-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.84%
|$10,000
|$1,766
|5-year
|Popular Direct
|4.20%
|1.72%
|$10,000
|$2,284
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of June 12, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
A recent history of CD rates
In late 2024, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate three times, and many banks responded by lowering the APYs they offer on CDs. The Fed has held the federal funds rate steady in 2025, to date, which could mean stability for some CD rates, although this can vary among banks.
We’ve seen top CD rates decline for months — along with the occasional increase — although competitive CDs are still earning historically high yields. In fact, these rates continue to outpace the rate of inflation. This means your money in a high-yielding CD isn’t losing purchasing power at this time. Opening a fixed-rate CD now ensures you’ll earn the same APY until the CD matures.
Read more: Historical CD interest rates: 1984-2025
CD inverted yield curve
Historically, longer-term CDs have often earned higher APYs than their shorter-term counterparts. In recent times, however, some shorter terms are earning higher APYs than longer ones. For instance, the highest one-year CD’s APY is currently greater than that of the top five-year CD. This has been the case for more than two years.
Higher APYs may make shorter terms more attractive to some savers, although keeping your money in a slightly-lower-earning CD with a longer term could earn you more in total interest, thanks to compound interest.
Read more: Short-term CD vs. long-term CD: Which is best for you?
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Share certificate: At credit unions, CDs are often referred to as "share certificates".