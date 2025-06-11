Best CD rates today: June 11, 2025 | Earn up to 4.49% APY
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Key takeaways
- The highest CD rate across terms is 4.49 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.
- Competitive APYs for some terms are around two times greater than national averages.
- After cutting its benchmark federal funds rate three times in 2024, the Federal Reserve has left the rate untouched in 2025. CD APYs declined in response to the Fed's cuts, yet they remain historically high.
A certificate of deposit (CD) can be a useful tool for earning interest on your funds as you save for your financial goals. Things to consider before opening a CD include the annual percentage yield (APY), how much money you wish to deposit and whether you’re able to lock in the funds for the duration of the CD’s term.
As of today, the highest APY across CD terms remains 4.49 percent, and you can find it on a term of six months. In all, leading APYs on various common CD terms range from 4.15 percent to 4.49 percent.
Bankrate monitors the top and average rates every weekday, and you’ll find today’s top CD rates in the table below.
Today's CD rates by term
|Term
|Institution
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Minimum deposit
|Estimated earnings on $10,000
|3-month
|Popular Direct
|4.40%
|1.45%
|$10,000
|$108
|6-month
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.49%
|1.93%
|$1,000
|$222
|9-month
|CIBC Bank USA
|4.31%
|N/A
|$1,000
|$322
|1-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.40%
|1.99%
|$1,000
|$440
|18-month
|TAB Bank
|4.16%
|2.25%
|$1,000
|$630
|2-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.77%
|$10,000
|$847
|3-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.69%
|$10,000
|$1,297
|4-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.84%
|$10,000
|$1,766
|5-year
|Popular Direct
|4.20%
|1.71%
|$10,000
|$2,284
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of June 11, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
How to take advantage of current CD rates
Mostly, yields on competitive CDs have been decreasing this year, although many shorter-term CDs are offering yields comparable to high-yield savings accounts. In a falling-rate environment, a fixed-rate CD’s advantage over a variable-rate savings account is that the CD guarantees you’ll earn the same APY until it matures.
Many shorter-term CDs are currently earning higher APYs than longer ones, yet one way to get the best of both worlds is through a CD ladder. This involves opening multiple CDs of varying term lengths. This way, some of your money will earn the top short-term rates, while the remainder will benefit from a guaranteed rate for a longer timeframe.
"Employing [the CD ladder] approach allows you to strike a balance between liquidity (i.e. access to funds) and yields at different terms to help mitigate the risk associated with timing the rate environment," says Derik Farrar, head of personal deposits at U.S. Bank.
Recent trends in top CD rates
Competitive CD APYs trended downward throughout 2024 and have decreased somewhat in 2025. For example, the highest one-year CD APY at the start of January 2024 was 5.66 percent, whereas it was 4.40 percent on June 11, 2025. Among the popular terms Bankrate monitors for this page, all rates saw steeper declines in the second half of 2024, as compared to the first half.
"With uncertainty around the broader macroeconomic conditions and how the Fed will respond to those positions, how CD rates will move is uncertain, and could change as inflation, unemployment and economic growth change," says Adam Stockton, head of retail deposits and lending at Curinos.
Learn more: Are CDs worth it right now? Here's what experts say
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Share certificate: At credit unions, CDs are often referred to as "share certificates".