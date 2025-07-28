Top CD rates today: July 28, 2025 | Lock in up to 4.40% APY until July 2026
- Today's top CD rate across terms is 4.45 percent APY, offered on six-month and nine-month CDs.
- Competitive CDs are earning around double the national average rates, for various terms.
- After cutting its benchmark federal funds rate three times in 2024, the Federal Reserve has left the rate untouched in 2025. CD APYs declined in response to the Fed's cuts, yet they remain historically high.
After having lowered interest rates by a combined one percentage point (100 basis points) between September and December 2024, Federal Reserve policymakers have held the federal funds rate steady so far in 2025. What’s more, they’re widely expected to leave rates untouched during their meeting this week.
With the Fed in a holding pattern, we’ve seen some relative stability in many of the best certificate of deposit (CD) rates, some of which had decreased both before and after the most recent Fed rate cuts. Policymakers may change rates sometime in 2025, so opening a CD now with a fixed annual percentage yield (APY) could benefit you if rates on new CDs were to decrease further this year.
Bankrate monitors the best CD rates every day, and today’s top rates are listed in the table below, along with national average rates and the approximate amount you’ll earn with $10,000 in a high-yield CD.
Today's best CD rates by term
|Term
|Institution
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Minimum deposit
|Estimated earnings on $10,000
|3-month
|Popular Direct
|4.40%
|1.48%
|$10,000
|$108
|6-month
|Morgan Stanley Private Bank
|4.45%
|1.92%
|$0
|$220
|9-month
|Sallie Mae Bank
|4.45%
|N/A
|$2,500
|$332
|1-year
|Limelight Bank
|4.40%
|2.04%
|$1,000
|$440
|18-month
|Popular Direct
|4.16%
|2.23%
|$10,000
|$630
|2-year
|Morgan Stanley Private Bank
|4.10%
|1.77%
|$0
|$837
|3-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.68%
|$10,000
|$1,297
|4-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.84%
|$10,000
|$1,766
|5-year
|Morgan Stanley Private Bank
|4.20%
|1.70%
|$0
|$2,284
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of July 28, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
What are the benefits of opening a CD today?
There are pros and cons of CD investing. Here are some benefits of opening a CD:
Solid APYs that are out pacing inflation: Top CD rates remain competitive, and many are still outpacing inflation (2.7 percent).
“With market interest rates expected to decline this year, locking in current CD rates may be beneficial as financial institutions are likely to reduce future offerings,” says Derik Farrar, head of personal deposits at U.S. Bank. “Shorter terms are currently offering higher yields than longer terms due to an inverted yield curve, but longer-term CDs may provide benefit if market rates decline more than expected.”
Safety: As long as you opt for a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC)-insured bank or National Credit Union Administration (NCUA)-insured credit union, your money is protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank/credit union, per ownership category.
Guaranteed fixed returns: Once you open your CD, the rate will remain the same for the entire term (unless it’s a bump-up CD), and you will know exactly how much you are going to earn in interest.
Limited access to funds: The early withdrawal penalty can help you avoid temptation to dip into this account and allow your money to continue to grow.
CD inverted yield curve
Historically, longer-term CDs have often earned higher APYs than their shorter-term counterparts. In recent times, however, some shorter terms are earning higher APYs than longer ones. For instance, the highest one-year CD’s APY is currently greater than that of the top five-year CD. This has been the case for more than two years.
Higher APYs may make shorter terms more attractive to some savers, although keeping your money in a slightly-lower-earning CD with a longer term could earn you more in total interest, thanks to compound interest.
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Share certificate: At credit unions, CDs are often referred to as "share certificates".