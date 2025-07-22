Top CD rates today: July 22, 2025 | These banks pay up to 4.45% APY

Key takeaways The current leading CD rate across terms is 4.45 percent APY, offered on six-month and nine-month CDs.

For some CD terms, national averages are yielding less than half the highest rates.

The Federal Reserve has held its benchmark rate steady in 2025, and competitive APYs remain higher than they’ve been in decades, outside the current rate cycle.

A certificate of deposit (CD) can be a useful tool for meeting your savings goals. Whether you’re saving to buy a house, a new car or your dream vacation, a CD allows you to calculate up front exactly how much interest you’ll have earned when the term is up. This is possible due to a CD’s fixed annual percentage yield (APY).

Currently, the leading APY across CD terms is 4.45 percent, which is available on six-month and nine-month terms. You can find a similar APY of 4.40 percent on a one-year term, which provides the chance to lock in a competitive rate until July 2026. Savers who wish to lock in today's rates for longer can find leading APYs between 4.10 percent and 4.20 percent on terms of two to five years.

Bankrate monitors the top and average rates regularly, and you’ll find today's best CD rates in the table below.

Today's best CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of July 22, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

What’s been going on with CD interest rates?

Rates on high-yield CDs started falling in late 2023 and early 2024 as banks anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts. The APYs banks offer on deposit accounts tend to move in response to the federal funds rate. Top yields decreased in the wake of three Fed rate cuts in 2024. However, the Fed has held its benchmark rate steady so far in 2025, and we've seen some stability in leading CD rates, possibly as a result.

However, competitive CD rates continue to outpace the rate of inflation, which currently stands at 2.7 percent. "Now is a good time to open a CD so you can lock in a solid rate and start earning on your savings sooner," says Louise Eisenach, vice president of savings and deposits at Capital One. "While future interest rates will in part remain up to the Fed, opening a CD now can help you lock in a strong rate to earn guaranteed returns on savings you don’t need immediate access to."

How inflation impacts monetary policy

After holding the federal funds rate steady since July 2023 to combat high inflation, officials cut the rate by a combined total of one percentage point, or 100 basis points, in three rate-setting meetings in late 2024. The rate cuts came at a time when the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, had been decreasing significantly from its decades-high annual rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022. Policymakers have held the federal funds rate steady so far in 2025.

"Our monetary policy actions are guided by our dual mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices for the American people," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on June 18. "At today’s meeting, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 percent and to continue reducing the size of our balance sheet. We will continue to determine the appropriate stance of monetary policy based on the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks."

The current rate of inflation is a significant factor that affects what the Fed decides to do with rates. Officials may raise rates — or keep them high — as a means to lower inflation. A decrease in the federal funds rate, say close to or below the current inflation rate of 2.7 percent, can be bad for savers. Namely, it can translate to lower APYs on many CDs and savings accounts. Meanwhile, a fed rate cut can be good for borrowers as interest rates tend to decrease on loans.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.