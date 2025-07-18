Top CD rates today: July 18, 2025 | 9 options to lock in 4.10% APY or greater

Key takeaways Today's leading CD rate across terms is 4.45 percent APY, offered on six-month and nine-month CDs.

Highest CD rates on some terms are around twice the national averages.

The Federal Reserve has held its benchmark rate steady in 2025, and competitive APYs remain higher than they’ve been in decades, outside the current rate cycle.

A certificate of deposit (CD) can be a useful tool for earning interest on your funds as you save for your financial goals. Things to consider before opening a CD include the annual percentage yield (APY), how much money you wish to deposit and whether you’re able to lock in the funds for the duration of the CD’s term.

As the second full week of July comes to a close, the highest APY across CD terms remains 4.45 percent, and you can find it on terms of six months and nine months. Longer terms of one to five years are earning top APYs from 4.10-4.40 percent. The table below shows top CD rates for the most common terms, as well as national averages and the amount you can earn in interest with a $10,000 deposit.

Today's top CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of July 18, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

How to take advantage of current CD rates

Mostly, yields on competitive CDs have been decreasing this year, although many shorter-term CDs are offering yields comparable to high-yield savings accounts. However, unlike a variable-rate savings account, a fixed-rate CD guarantees you'll earn the same APY until it matures.

Many shorter-term CDs are currently earning higher APYs than longer ones, yet one way to get the best of both worlds is through a CD ladder. This involves opening multiple CDs of varying term lengths. This way, some of your money will earn the top short-term rates, while the remainder will benefit from a guaranteed rate for a longer timeframe.

"Employing [the CD ladder] approach allows you to strike a balance between liquidity (i.e. access to funds) and yields at different terms to help mitigate the risk associated with timing the rate environment," says Derik Farrar, head of personal deposits at U.S. Bank.

How inflation impacts monetary policy

After holding the federal funds rate steady since July 2023 to combat high inflation, officials cut the rate by a combined total of one percentage point, or 100 basis points, in three rate-setting meetings in late 2024. The rate cuts came at a time when the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, had been decreasing significantly from its decades-high annual rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022. Policymakers have held the federal funds rate steady so far in 2025.

"Our monetary policy actions are guided by our dual mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices for the American people," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on June 18. "At today’s meeting, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 percent and to continue reducing the size of our balance sheet. We will continue to determine the appropriate stance of monetary policy based on the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks."

The current rate of inflation is a significant factor that affects what the Fed decides to do with rates. Officials may raise rates -- or keep them high -- as a means to lower inflation. A decrease in the federal funds rate, say close to or below the current inflation rate of 2.7 percent, can be bad for savers. Namely, it can translate to lower APYs on many CDs and savings accounts. Meanwhile, a fed rate cut can be good for borrowers as interest rates tend to decrease on loans.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.