Top CD rates today: July 16, 2025 | Earn up to 4.45% APY

Key takeaways Today's top CD rate across terms is 4.45 percent APY, offered on a six-month and nine-month CD.

Competitive APYs for some terms are around two times greater than national averages.

The Federal Reserve held rates steady at its June meeting, and top CDs continue to earn the best returns in over a decade, outside the current rate cycle.

Many Americans are concerned about their ability to make ends meet. Primerica's Q2 Middle-Income Financial Security Monitor found that 65 percent of middle-income Americans don't believe their income is keeping up with rising costs. Furthermore, roughly 80 percent view the economy negatively.

Financial uncertainty is one reason some savers turn to a certificate of deposit (CD). Those with a lower risk tolerance see this savings tool as a safe haven. Like a savings account, a CD is an account where you can stash some of your savings, usually risk free, and earn a nominal amount of interest.

A CD differs in that it offers a fixed interest rate for the duration of its term. If you enroll in a CD at a time before interest rates fall, your CD’s rate remains the same for its term. What’s more, a CD rate can be higher than the rate on a standard savings account, although a CD usually requires that you commit your cash for the entire term, with early withdrawals resulting in a penalty.

For today, the highest APY across CD terms is 4.45 percent, which is available on a six-month and nine-month CD from Bread Savings and Sallie Mae Bank. A minimum deposit of $1,500 and $2,500 is required respectively. You’ll find that many shorter terms are earning higher yields than longer ones in the current rate environment.

Check out Bankrate’s table below for the highest APY on CD terms from three months to five years, as well as approximately how much $10,000 would earn for each term.

Today's best CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of July 16, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

How to open a CD account today

Once you’ve found the bank or credit union where you want to open your CD, you are ready to submit your application. Typically, you can do this online by navigating to the CD page and clicking on “Open a CD” or “Get Started”. Some institutions may require you to open a CD in a branch. Note that at credit unions, CDs are often referred to as share certificates.

You will need to enter personal information as you do when opening any bank account, including your name, Social Security number and contact information. You may also need a driver’s license or other identification for verification.

Once your account is open, it’s time to fund your account with at least the minimum balance required. You’ll also choose how to receive your interest disbursements – either reinvest the interest in your CD over time to take advantage of compound growth or receive interest payments directly.

CD inverted yield curve

Historically, longer-term CDs have often earned higher APYs than their shorter-term counterparts. In recent times, however, some shorter terms are earning higher APYs than longer ones. For instance, the highest one-year CD’s APY is currently greater than that of the top five-year CD. This has been the case for more than two years.

Higher APYs may make shorter terms more attractive to some savers, although keeping your money in a slightly-lower-earning CD with a longer term could earn you more in total interest, thanks to compound interest.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.