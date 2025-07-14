Top CD rates today: July 14, 2025 | Earn up to 4.45% APY

Key takeaways The current leading CD rate across terms is 4.45 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.

When shopping around, you can find rates two times the national averages on some terms.

APY levels on competitive CDs will likely move in response to any changes the Federal Reserve makes to the federal funds rate.

Some savers who expect the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates further are locking in a fixed yield now on a certificate of deposit (CD). Opening a CD now ensures you’ll reap the benefit of a high annual percentage yield (APY) for the entire length of the CD’s term.

As we begin the second full week of July, we see lower top rates on CD terms of 18 months, two years and three years. Popular Direct continues to offer the top rates on two of those terms, with Sallie Mae Bank now providing the leading rate on any two-year CD.

The table below shows top CD rates for the most common terms, as well as national averages and the estimated amount you can earn in interest with a $10,000 deposit.

Today's CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of July 14, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

What are the benefits of opening a CD today?

There are pros and cons of CD investing. Here are some benefits of opening a CD:

Solid APYs that are out pacing inflation: Top CD rates remain competitive, and many are still outpacing inflation (2.4 percent).

“With market interest rates expected to decline this year, locking in current CD rates may be beneficial as financial institutions are likely to reduce future offerings,” says Derik Farrar, head of personal deposits at U.S. Bank. “Shorter terms are currently offering higher yields than longer terms due to an inverted yield curve, but longer-term CDs may provide benefit if market rates decline more than expected.”

Safety: As long as you opt for a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC)-insured bank or National Credit Union Administration (NCUA)-insured credit union, your money is protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank/credit union, per ownership category.

Guaranteed fixed returns: Once you open your CD, the rate will remain the same for the entire term (unless it’s a bump-up CD), and you will know exactly how much you are going to earn in interest.

Limited access to funds: The early withdrawal penalty can help you avoid temptation to dip into this account and allow your money to continue to grow.

How inflation impacts monetary policy

After holding the federal funds rate steady since July 2023 to combat high inflation, officials cut the rate by a combined total of one percentage point, or 100 basis points, in three rate-setting meetings in late 2024. The rate cuts came at a time when the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, had been decreasing significantly from its decades-high annual rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022. Policymakers have held the federal funds rate steady so far in 2025.

"Our monetary policy actions are guided by our dual mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices for the American people," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on June 18. "At today’s meeting, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 percent and to continue reducing the size of our balance sheet. We will continue to determine the appropriate stance of monetary policy based on the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks."

The current rate of inflation is a significant factor that affects what the Fed decides to do with rates. A decrease in the federal funds rate, say close to or below the current inflation rate of 2.4 percent, can be bad for savers. Namely, it can translate to lower APYs on many CDs and savings accounts. Meanwhile, a fed rate cut can be good for borrowers as interest rates tend to decrease on loans.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.