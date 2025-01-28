Top CD rates today: January 28, 2025 | Highest APYs hold steady before Fed rate decision
Key takeaways
- Today's top CD rate across terms is 4.65 percent APY, offered for a three-month term.
- Highest CD rates on some terms are around triple the national averages.
- Recent Federal Reserve rate cuts have prompted lower APYs on CDs, although competitive APYs remain higher than they’ve been in more than a decade, outside the current rate cycle.
After having lowered interest rates by a combined 1 percentage point (100 basis points) between September and December 2024, Federal Reserve policymakers are widely expected to leave rates untouched this week.
Such a move could serve to stabilize high-yield certificate of deposit (CD) rates, some of which decreased both before and after the recent Fed rate cuts. With CD rates having been on a general downswing over the past year, an upside to a fixed-rate CD is that it earns the same annual percentage yield (APY) throughout its entire term, which is why some savers are turning to high-yield CDs before the going rates potentially drop any further.
The table below shows top CD rates for the most common terms, as well as national averages and the amount you can earn in interest with a $5,000 deposit.
Today's CD rates by term
|CD term
|Institution offering top APY
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
|3-month
|Bask Bank
|4.65%
|1.25%
|$57
|6-month
|CIBC Bank USA
|4.51%
|1.66%
|$112
|9-month
|America First Credit Union
|4.40%
|N/A
|$164
|1-year
|Live Oak Bank
|4.40%
|1.73%
|$220
|18-month
|TAB Bank
|4.16%
|1.82%
|$315
|2-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.15%
|1.50%
|$424
|3-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.15%
|1.41%
|$649
|4-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.20%
|1.47%
|$894
|5-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.25%
|1.41%
|$1,157
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of January 28, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
How to keep your money safe in a CD
When shopping around for a CD, be sure to go with one in which the funds are federally insured. This means you won’t lose your money if the financial institution were to fail. Choose a bank that’s insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or a credit union insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Under such federally insured institutions, CDs and share certificates are each insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category.
Recent trends in top CD rates
Competitive CD APYs trended downward throughout 2024 and are decreasing so far in 2025. For example, the highest one-year CD APY at the start of January 2024 was 5.66 percent, whereas it was 4.40 percent on Jan. 28, 2025. Among the popular terms Bankrate monitors for this page, all rates saw steeper declines in the second half of 2024, as compared to the first half.
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.