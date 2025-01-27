Top CD rates today: January 27, 2025 | Top APY is 4.65% ahead of Fed meeting
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Key takeaways
- Today's highest CD rate across terms is 4.65 percent APY, offered for a three-month term.
- Rates close to 4.50 percent APY can be found on various CD terms.
- After climbing for around two years, high-yield CD APYs have been declining in response to Federal Reserve rate cuts. However, competitive CDs continue to earn around triple the national average rates.
Currently, markets reflect a very high probability that Federal Reserve policymakers will hold rates steady when they meet this week. Such a pause would follow a succession of three cuts to the federal funds rate — that brought it down by a total of 100 basis points, or 1 percentage point — at rate-setting meetings between September and December 2024.
Should officials leave the Fed’s benchmark rate unchanged this week, competitive certificate of deposit (CD) rates could hold steady. This is because annual percentage yields (APYs) on CDs tend to move in lockstep with changes to the federal funds rate. Regardless, securing a high APY now on a fixed-rate CD ensures you’ll continue to earn that APY for its entire term, even if new CD rates decline further in 2025.
The table below shows top CD rates for the most common terms, as well as national averages and the amount you can earn in interest with a $5,000 deposit.
Today's best CD rates by term
|CD term
|Institution offering top APY
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
|3-month
|Bask Bank
|4.65%
|1.25%
|$57
|6-month
|CIBC Bank USA
|4.51%
|1.66%
|$112
|9-month
|America First Credit Union
|4.40%
|N/A
|$164
|1-year
|Live Oak Bank
|4.40%
|1.73%
|$220
|18-month
|TAB Bank
|4.16%
|1.82%
|$315
|2-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.15%
|1.50%
|$424
|3-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.15%
|1.41%
|$649
|4-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.20%
|1.47%
|$894
|5-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.25%
|1.41%
|$1,157
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of January 27, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
Where to find the highest-paying CDs
As seen in our table above, all of the top-paying CDs are available from banks and credit unions that operate mostly or entirely online. Online-only financial institutions are known for offering higher yields than big brick-and-mortar banks. Common reasons for this are:
- Relatively new online-only banks may pay highly competitive yields as a way to attract customers. (Conversely, established brick-and-mortar banks that don’t have a strong need for new deposits generally don’t offer high APYs.)
- Financial institutions operating entirely online don’t bear the cost of maintaining branches, and some may pass along the savings to customers through higher yields.
Whether or not they maintain branches, credit unions are commonly a source of high yields. This is because they’re not-for-profit institutions, so profits are distributed to members through dividends.
What the current rate environment means for CDs
Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate three times in recent months, and the federal funds rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to these rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut.
What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. If the Fed decides to hold rates steady at its Jan. 29 meeting, rates on competitive CDs could remain relatively stable, as a result.
Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.