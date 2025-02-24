Top CD rates today: February 24, 2025 | Lock in 4.40% APY until February 2026

Key takeaways Today's highest CD rate across terms is 4.50 percent APY, offered for three- and nine-month CDs.

High-yield CDs are earning around three times the national average rates, for various terms.

Competitive CD APYs may decrease if the Federal Reserve cuts rates in 2025. Savers could benefit from locking in high yields at this time.

As we approach the end of February, it’s shaping up to be a quiet month for changes in the highest rates on certificates of deposit (CDs). We at Bankrate have only seen four decreases this month in leading CD annual percentage yields (APYs). Some stabilization in CD rates could be in response to the Federal Reserve choosing not to change its benchmark rate at the end of January. It was recently reported that the annual inflation rate has ticked up further to 3 percent, so it’s possible officials will continue to leave the federal funds rate unchanged in coming months.

Currently, the leading APY across CD terms remains 4.50 percent, which is available on terms of three and nine months. Highest APYs continue to be attached to shorter terms, ranging from 4.40-4.50 percent APY on terms between three months and one year. Longer terms of two to five years are earning top APYs from 4.15-4.25 percent.

Bankrate monitors the top and average rates every weekday, and you’ll find today’s top CD rates in the table below.

Today's CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of February 24, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

When is a CD a good idea?

A CD can be a good place for money you’re saving for future purchases or expenses. For instance, you might put money into a 12-month CD for a vacation you’re planning for next year. Or, you might deposit funds into a five-year CD to make a down payment on a house soon after the CD matures. A benefit of locking in your money is you’ll be less tempted to use it for impulse purchases in the meantime.

What the current rate environment means for CDs

Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate three times in recent months, and the federal funds rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to these rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut. Officials then decided at their January 2025 rate-setting meeting to leave the benchmark rate untouched.

What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s recent rate cuts spurred decreases in CD APYs, although officials' current holding pattern could mean an overall stabilization in CD rates.

Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.