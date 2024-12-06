Top CD rates today: December 6, 2024 | Lock in 4.65% APY until June 2025
- Today's leading CD rate across terms is 4.65 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.
- National averages are around three times lower than top rates, so it pays to shop around.
- Competitive CD APYs may decrease further, especially if the Federal Reserve cuts rates again at its upcoming meeting on Dec. 18. Savers could still benefit from locking in high yields at this time.
Today, the highest annual percentage yield (APY) you’ll find on any certificate of deposit (CD), across terms, is 4.65 percent. This yield is available from two financial institutions on shorter-term CDs. America First Credit Union offers this rate on its three-month CD, while Limelight Bank offers it on its six-month CD. Relatively low minimum deposits are required — of $500 and $1,000, respectively.
Savers seeking guaranteed rates that span for longer will need to settle for slightly lower APYs, as the top rates for CDs between one and five years range from 4.20 percent APY to 4.45 percent APY. While top CD APYs are down an average of nearly a percentage point over December 2023, they’re still outpacing the 2.6 percent annual rate of inflation.
Check out Bankrate’s table below for the highest APY on CD terms from three months to five years, as well as how much $5,000 would earn for each term.
Today's best CD rates by term
|CD term
|Institution offering top APY
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
|3-month
|America First Credit Union
|4.65%
|1.24%
|$57
|6-month
|Limelight Bank
|4.65%
|1.64%
|$115
|9-month
|America First Credit Union
|4.55%
|N/A
|$170
|1-year
|Popular Direct
|4.50%
|1.68%
|$225
|18-month
|Popular Direct
|4.30%
|1.83%
|$326
|2-year
|Popular Direct
|4.25%
|1.46%
|$434
|3-year
|Popular Direct
|4.25%
|1.35%
|$665
|4-year
|Schools First Federal Credit Union
|4.20%
|1.43%
|$894
|5-year
|Schools First Federal Credit Union
|4.35%
|1.35%
|$1,186
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of December 6, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
Where to find the highest-paying CDs
As seen in our table above, all of the top-paying CDs are available from banks and credit unions that operate mostly or entirely online. Online-only financial institutions are known for offering higher yields than big brick-and-mortar banks. Common reasons for this are:
- Relatively new online-only banks may pay highly competitive yields as a way to attract customers. (Conversely, established brick-and-mortar banks that don’t have a strong need for new deposits generally don’t offer high APYs.)
- Financial institutions operating entirely online don’t bear the cost of maintaining branches, and some may pass along the savings to customers through higher yields.
Whether or not they maintain branches, credit unions are commonly a source of high yields. This is because they’re not-for-profit institutions, so profits are distributed to members through dividends.
What the current interest rate environment means for CDs
Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate twice in recent months, and the federal funds rate currently stands at a target range of 4.5-4.75 percent. Prior to these rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September cut.
What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s recent November rate cut could spur further decreases in CD APYs.
Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: A CD that enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.