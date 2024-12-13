Top CD rates today: December 13, 2024 | These are the banks with the highest APYs
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Key takeaways
- Today's leading CD rate across terms is 4.65 percent APY, offered for three- and six-month terms.
- APYs close to 4.50 percent can be found on various CD terms.
- Competitive APYs are around triple those of national averages.
- The Federal Reserve recently cut rates twice, and it may do so again next week. More cuts could drive down CD APYs further, so some savers are locking in CD rates now while they’re still historically high.
As we round out the week, top certificate of deposit (CD) rates hold steady for the third straight day. The highest annual percentage yield (APY) you can find remains 4.65 percent, which is available on shorter terms of three and six months. Longer terms of four and five years are earning up to 4.20 percent APY and 4.25 percent APY, respectively.
Yields on competitive CDs have been decreasing gradually in 2024, and they may continue to fall if the Federal Reserve cuts its benchmark rate next week. It’s still possible to lock in a rate well above inflation, however, and committing to a fixed-rate CD now ensures you’ll keep earning that same rate until the CD matures.
Bankrate monitors the top and average rates every weekday, and you’ll find today’s top CD rates in the table below.
Today's top CD rates by term
|CD term
|Institution offering top APY
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
|3-month
|America First Credit Union
|4.65%
|1.27%
|$57
|6-month
|Limelight Bank
|4.65%
|1.69%
|$115
|9-month
|America First Credit Union
|4.55%
|N/A
|$170
|1-year
|TAB Bank
|4.52%
|1.75%
|$226
|18-month
|Popular Direct
|4.30%
|1.83%
|$326
|2-year
|Popular Direct
|4.25%
|1.51%
|$434
|3-year
|Popular Direct
|4.25%
|1.42%
|$665
|4-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.20%
|1.45%
|$894
|5-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.25%
|1.42%
|$1,157
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of December 13, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
Where to find the highest-paying CDs
As seen in our table above, all of the top-paying CDs are available from banks and credit unions that operate mostly or entirely online. Online-only financial institutions are known for offering higher yields than big brick-and-mortar banks. Common reasons for this are:
- Relatively new online-only banks may pay highly competitive yields as a way to attract customers. (Conversely, established brick-and-mortar banks that don’t have a strong need for new deposits generally don’t offer high APYs.)
- Financial institutions operating entirely online don’t bear the cost of maintaining branches, and some may pass along the savings to customers through higher yields.
Whether or not they maintain branches, credit unions are commonly a source of high yields. This is because they’re not-for-profit institutions, so profits are distributed to members through dividends.
How the current rate environment impacts CDs
Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate twice in recent months, and the federal funds rate currently stands at a target range of 4.5-4.75 percent. Prior to these rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September cut.
What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s recent November rate cut could spur further decreases in CD APYs.
Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: A CD that enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.