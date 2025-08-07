Top CD rates today: August 7, 2025 | Lock in up to 4.45% APY

Key takeaways Today's highest CD rate across terms is 4.45 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.

Competitive CDs are earning around double the national average rates, for various terms.

The Federal Reserve has held its benchmark rate steady in 2025, and competitive APYs remain higher than they’ve been in decades, outside the current rate cycle.

Some savers who expect the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates further are locking in a fixed yield now on a certificate of deposit (CD). Opening a CD now ensures you’ll reap the benefit of a high annual percentage yield (APY) for the entire length of the CD’s term.

Best CD rates hold steady today, with the highest annual percentage yield of 4.45 percent offered on a six-month CD. You’ll find slightly lower top APYs on longer terms of up to five years, which range from 4.10 percent APY to 4.40 percent APY.

The table below shows best CD rates for the most common terms, as well as national averages and the estimated amount you can earn in interest with a $10,000 deposit.

Today's best CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of August 7, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

Note: The top APYs shown here generally reflect the current top APYs seen on Bankrate's articles that track leading rates for each term.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

What are the benefits of opening a CD today?

There are pros and cons of CD investing. Here are some benefits of opening a CD:

Solid APYs that are outpacing inflation: Top CD rates remain competitive, and many are still outpacing inflation (2.7 percent).

“With market interest rates expected to decline this year, locking in current CD rates may be beneficial as financial institutions are likely to reduce future offerings,” says Derik Farrar, head of personal deposits at U.S. Bank. “Shorter terms are currently offering higher yields than longer terms due to an inverted yield curve, but longer-term CDs may provide benefit if market rates decline more than expected.”

Safety: As long as you opt for a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC)-insured bank or National Credit Union Administration (NCUA)-insured credit union, your money is protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank/credit union, per ownership category.

Guaranteed fixed returns: Once you open your CD, the rate will remain the same for the entire term (unless it’s a bump-up CD), and you will know exactly how much you are going to earn in interest.

Limited access to funds: The early withdrawal penalty can help you avoid temptation to dip into this account and allow your money to continue to grow.

Recent trends in top CD rates

Competitive CD APYs trended downward throughout 2024 and have decreased somewhat in 2025. For example, the highest one-year CD APY at the start of January 2024 was 5.66 percent, whereas it's 4.40 percent on Aug. 7, 2025. Among the popular terms Bankrate monitors for this page, all rates saw steeper declines in the second half of 2024, as compared to the first half.

"With uncertainty around the broader macroeconomic conditions and how the Fed will respond to those positions, how CD rates will move is uncertain, and could change as inflation, unemployment and economic growth change," says Adam Stockton, head of retail deposits and lending at Curinos.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.