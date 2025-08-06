Key takeaways The highest CD rate across terms is 4.45 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.

Competitive APYs for some terms are around two times greater than national averages.

The Federal Reserve has held its benchmark rate steady in 2025, and competitive APYs remain higher than they’ve been in decades, outside the current rate cycle.

Not all certificates of deposit (CDs) are created alike, especially when it comes to rates of return. A CD that earns a competitive annual percentage yield (APY) can earn you hundreds, if not thousands, more in interest than one that merely earns the national average APY. As such, it’s worth shopping around for the best rate before committing your funds to a CD.

As of today, the highest rates among CD terms Bankrate monitors remain unchanged, with 4.45 percent being the highest APY offered across terms. You can find this rate on a relatively short term of six months, with slightly lower APYs from 4.10-4.40 percent on longer terms.

The table below shows best CD rates for the most common terms, as well as national averages and the estimated amount you can earn in interest with a $10,000 deposit.

Today's CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of August 6, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

Note: The top APYs shown here generally reflect the current top APYs seen on Bankrate's articles that track leading rates for each term.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

Which banks offer the highest-paying CDs?

As seen in our table above, all of the top-paying CDs are available from banks and credit unions that operate mostly or entirely online. Online-only financial institutions are known for offering higher yields than big brick-and-mortar banks. Common reasons for this are:

Relatively new online-only banks may pay highly competitive yields as a way to attract customers. (Conversely, established brick-and-mortar banks that don’t have a strong need for new deposits generally don’t offer high APYs.)

Financial institutions operating entirely online don’t bear the cost of maintaining branches, and some may pass along the savings to customers through higher yields.

Whether or not they maintain branches, credit unions are commonly a source of high yields. This is because they’re not-for-profit institutions, so profits are distributed to members through dividends.

What is the impact of inflation on monetary policy?

After holding the federal funds rate steady since July 2023 to combat high inflation, officials cut the rate by a combined total of one percentage point, or 100 basis points, in three rate-setting meetings in late 2024. The rate cuts came at a time when the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, had been decreasing significantly from its decades-high annual rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022. Policymakers have held the federal funds rate steady so far in 2025.

"My colleagues and I remain squarely focused on achieving our dual mandate goals of maximum employment and stable prices for the benefit of the American people," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on July 30. "In support of our goals, today the Federal Open Market Committee decided to leave our policy interest rate unchanged. We believe that the current stance of monetary policy leaves us well positioned to respond in a timely way to potential economic developments."

The current rate of inflation is a significant factor that affects what the Fed decides to do with rates. Officials may raise rates — or keep them high — as a means to lower inflation. A decrease in the federal funds rate, say close to or below the current inflation rate of 2.7 percent, can be bad for savers. Namely, it can translate to lower APYs on many CDs and savings accounts. Meanwhile, a fed rate cut can be good for borrowers as interest rates tend to decrease on loans.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.