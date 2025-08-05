Best CD rates today: August 5, 2025 | Lock in 4.45% APY until February 2026

Key takeaways Today's leading CD rate across terms is 4.45 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.

Competitive CDs are earning around double the national average rates, for various terms.

After cutting its benchmark federal funds rate three times in 2024, the Federal Reserve has left the rate untouched in 2025. APYs on some CDs tend to increase when the Fed raises rates, and they often decrease when the Fed cuts rates.

A certificate of deposit (CD) is a bank account that earns a fixed rate of return in exchange for locking in your funds for the entire term. CD terms often range from three months to five years, although it’s possible to find terms shorter or longer. A CD can be a good place to stash money for savings goals, such as a down payment on a house or a new car. When choosing the best CD term, consider when you’ll need access to the money.

As of today, the highest annual percentage yield (APY) across CD terms remains 4.45 percent, and you can find it on a term of six months. In all, leading APYs on various common CD terms range from 4.10 percent to 4.45 percent.

Bankrate’s table below shows the best CD rates offered on popular terms. It also lists national average CD rates and approximately how much you’d earn for each term with a $10,000 investment.

Today's top CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of August 5, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

Note: The top APYs shown here generally reflect the current top APYs seen on Bankrate's articles that track leading rates for each term.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

A recent history of CD rates

In late 2024, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate three times, and many banks responded by lowering the APYs they offer on CDs. The Fed has held the federal funds rate steady in 2025, to date, which could mean stability for some CD rates, although this can vary among banks.

We’ve seen top CD rates decline for months — along with the occasional increase — although these rates continue to outpace the rate of inflation. This means your money in a high-yielding CD isn’t losing purchasing power at this time. Opening a fixed-rate CD now ensures you’ll earn the same APY until the CD matures.

What the current interest rate environment means for CDs

Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve has held the Federal Funds rate steady so far in 2025. This comes after officials cut the rate three times in late 2024. The rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to the 2024 rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut.

What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to fluctuate based on the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s previous rate cuts spurred decreases in CD APYs, although officials' current holding pattern could mean an overall stabilization in CD rates.

Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.

"CD rates are mostly determined by where the market and banks expect rates to go," says Adam Stockton, head of retail deposits and lending at Curinos. "And CD rates change more when future expectations change more so than current rates."

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.