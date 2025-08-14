Best CD rates today: August 14, 2025 | Lock in 4.45% APY until February 2026

Key takeaways The highest CD rate across terms is 4.45 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.

For some CD terms, national averages are yielding less than half the highest rates.

The Federal Reserve has held its benchmark rate steady in 2025, and competitive APYs remain higher than they’ve been in decades, outside the current rate cycle.

Today, the best annual percentage yields (APYs) remain unchanged on certificates of deposit (CDs), ranging from 4.10 percent to 4.45 percent on common terms between three months and five years. We’ve seen a handful of small dips in leading APYs in August, to date. With the possibility of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September, opening a CD now ensures you’ll earn a guaranteed APY, even if APYs on new CDs were to drop further.

Bankrate monitors best CD rates every day, and today’s top rates are listed in the table below, along with national average rates and the approximate amount you’ll earn with $10,000 in a high-yield CD.

Today's CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of August 14, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

Note: The top APYs shown here generally reflect the current top APYs seen on Bankrate's articles that track leading rates for each term.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

What are the benefits of opening a CD today?

There are pros and cons of CD investing. Here are some benefits of opening a CD:

Solid APYs that are out pacing inflation: Top CD rates remain competitive, and many are still outpacing inflation (2.7 percent).

“With market interest rates expected to decline this year, locking in current CD rates may be beneficial as financial institutions are likely to reduce future offerings,” says Derik Farrar, head of personal deposits at U.S. Bank. “Shorter terms are currently offering higher yields than longer terms due to an inverted yield curve, but longer-term CDs may provide benefit if market rates decline more than expected.”

Safety: As long as you opt for a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC)-insured bank or National Credit Union Administration (NCUA)-insured credit union, your money is protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank/credit union, per ownership category.

Guaranteed fixed returns: Once you open your CD, the rate will remain the same for the entire term (unless it’s a bump-up CD), and you will know exactly how much you are going to earn in interest.

Limited access to funds: The early withdrawal penalty can help you avoid temptation to dip into this account and allow your money to continue to grow.

What is the impact of inflation on monetary policy?

After holding the federal funds rate steady since July 2023 to combat high inflation, officials cut the rate by a combined total of one percentage point, or 100 basis points, in three rate-setting meetings in late 2024. The rate cuts came at a time when the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, had been decreasing significantly from its decades-high annual rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022. Policymakers have held the federal funds rate steady so far in 2025.

"My colleagues and I remain squarely focused on achieving our dual mandate goals of maximum employment and stable prices for the benefit of the American people," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on July 30. "In support of our goals, today the Federal Open Market Committee decided to leave our policy interest rate unchanged. We believe that the current stance of monetary policy leaves us well positioned to respond in a timely way to potential economic developments."

The current rate of inflation is a significant factor that affects what the Fed decides to do with rates. Officials may raise rates — or keep them high — as a means to lower inflation. A decrease in the federal funds rate, say close to or below the current inflation rate of 2.7 percent, can be bad for savers. Namely, it can translate to lower APYs on many CDs and savings accounts. Meanwhile, a fed rate cut can be good for borrowers as interest rates tend to decrease on loans.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.