Best CD rates today: August 13, 2025 | Highest yield is 4.45% APY

Key takeaways The current leading CD rate across terms is 4.45 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.

For some CD terms, national averages are yielding less than half the highest rates.

The Federal Reserve held rates steady at its July meeting, and top CDs continue to earn the best returns in over a decade, outside the current rate cycle.

Not all certificates of deposit (CDs) are created alike, especially when it comes to rates of return. A CD that earns a competitive annual percentage yield (APY) can earn you hundreds, if not thousands, more in interest than one that merely earns the national average APY. As such, it’s worth shopping around for the best rate before committing your funds to a CD.

So far, it's been a quiet week for leading CD rates, with top APYs holding steady on the nine terms Bankrate monitors for this page. The last change we saw in top rates was on Aug. 8, when the best one-year rate decreased from 4.40 percent APY to 4.30 percent APY. In all, four of the nine terms currently see slightly lower top rates now than at the start of August.

The table below shows best CD rates for the most common terms, as well as national averages and the estimated amount you can earn in interest with a $10,000 deposit.

Today's CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of August 13, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

Note: The top APYs shown here generally reflect the current top APYs seen on Bankrate's articles that track leading rates for each term.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

Where to find the highest-paying CDs

As seen in our table above, all of the top-paying CDs are available from banks and credit unions that operate mostly or entirely online. Online-only financial institutions are known for offering higher yields than big brick-and-mortar banks. Common reasons for this are:

Relatively new online-only banks may pay highly competitive yields as a way to attract customers. (Conversely, established brick-and-mortar banks that don’t have a strong need for new deposits generally don’t offer high APYs.)

Financial institutions operating entirely online don’t bear the cost of maintaining branches, and some may pass along the savings to customers through higher yields.

Whether or not they maintain branches, credit unions are commonly a source of high yields. This is because they’re not-for-profit institutions, so profits are distributed to members through dividends.

What the current interest rate environment means for CDs

Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve has held the Federal Funds rate steady so far in 2025. This comes after officials cut the rate three times in late 2024. The rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to the 2024 rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut. The Fed's next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for September 16-17, 2025.

What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to fluctuate based on the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s previous rate cuts spurred decreases in CD APYs, although officials' current holding pattern could mean an overall stabilization in CD rates.

Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.

"CD rates are mostly determined by where the market and banks expect rates to go," says Adam Stockton, head of retail deposits and lending at Curinos. "And CD rates change more when future expectations change more so than current rates."

