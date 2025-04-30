Top CD rates Today: April 30, 2025 | These 9 CDs promise 4.15% APY or higher
Key takeaways
- The highest CD rate across terms is 4.40 percent APY, offered on terms of three and six months, as well as one year.
- For some CD terms, national averages are yielding less than half the highest rates.
- The Federal Reserve held rates steady at its March meeting, and top CDs continue to earn the best returns in over a decade, outside the current rate cycle.
Like a savings account, a certificate of deposit (CD) is an account where you can stash some of your savings, usually risk free, and earn a nominal amount of interest. A CD differs in that it offers a fixed interest rate for the duration of its term. If you enroll in a CD at a time before interest rates fall, your CD’s rate remains the same for its term. What’s more, a CD rate can be higher than the rate on a standard savings account, although a CD usually requires that you commit your cash for the entire term, with early withdrawals resulting in a penalty.
As of today, the highest annual percentage yield (APY) across CD terms remains 4.40 percent, and you can find it on terms of three and six months, as well as one year. In all, leading APYs on various common CD terms range from 4.15 percent to 4.40 percent.
Check out Bankrate’s table below for the highest APY on CD terms from three months to five years, as well as how much $10,000 would earn for each term.
Today's CD rates by term
|Term
|Institution
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Minimum deposit
|Estimated earnings on $10,000
|3-month
|Popular Direct
|4.40%
|1.43%
|$10,000
|$108
|6-month
|Bread Savings
|4.40%
|1.91%
|$1,500
|$218
|9-month
|CIBC Bank USA
|4.31%
|N/A
|$1,000
|$322
|1-year
|Popular Direct
|4.40%
|2.00%
|$10,000
|$440
|18-month
|TAB Bank
|4.16%
|2.23%
|$1,000
|$630
|2-year
|SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union
|4.15%
|1.76%
|$500
|$847
|3-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.15%
|1.68%
|$500
|$1,297
|4-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.20%
|1.81%
|$500
|$1,789
|5-year
|Synchrony Bank
|4.15%
|1.68%
|$0
|$2,255
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of April 30, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
How to open a CD account today
Once you’ve found the bank or credit union where you want to open your CD, you are ready to submit your application. Typically, you can do this online by navigating to the CD page and clicking on “Open a CD” or “Get Started”. Some institutions may require you to open a CD in a branch. Note that at credit unions, CDs are often referred to as share certificates.
You will need to enter personal information as you do when opening any bank account, including your name, Social Security number and contact information. You may also need a driver’s license or other identification for verification.
Once your account is open, it’s time to fund your account with at least the minimum balance required. You’ll also choose how to receive your interest disbursements – either reinvest the interest in your CD over time to take advantage of compound growth or receive interest payments directly.
Learn more: How to open a CD
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Share certificate: At credit unions, CDs are often referred to as "share certificates".