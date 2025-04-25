Top CD rates today: April 25, 2025 | 4.40% is now the highest APY on any CD

Key takeaways Today, the top CD rate across terms has fallen to 4.40 percent APY, and it's offered for three- and six-month terms.

Competitive CDs are earning around double the national average rates, for various terms.

In 2025 and beyond, APY levels on competitive CDs will likely move in response to any changes the Federal Reserve makes to the federal funds rate.

Today, the leading rate across certificate of deposit (CD) terms has fallen to 4.40 percent annual percentage yield (APY). This rate is offered for three- and six-month terms. Prior to lowering its six-month CD rate, Bread Savings had offered a 4.50 percent APY for this term. This marks the fourth drop in top rates this month due to banks lowering their APYs, among banks and terms monitored for this page. Comparatively, Popular Direct recently raised the APY on its one-year CD to 4.35 percent.

Check out Bankrate’s table below for the highest APY on CD terms from three months to five years, as well as how much $10,000 would earn for each term.

Today's top CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of April 25, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

How to take advantage of current CD rates

Mostly, yields on competitive CDs have been decreasing this year, although many shorter-term CDs are offering yields comparable to high-yield savings accounts. In a falling-rate environment, a fixed-rate CD’s advantage over a variable-rate savings account is that the CD guarantees you’ll earn the same APY until it matures.

Many shorter-term CDs are currently earning higher APYs than longer ones, yet one way to get the best of both worlds is through a CD ladder. This involves opening multiple CDs of varying term lengths. This way, some of your money will earn the top short-term rates, while the remainder will benefit from a guaranteed rate for a longer timeframe.

"Employing [the CD ladder] approach allows you to strike a balance between liquidity (i.e. access to funds) and yields at different terms to help mitigate the risk associated with timing the rate environment," says Derik Farrar, head of personal deposits at U.S. Bank.

What the current rate environment means for CDs

Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve has held the Federal Funds rate steady so far in 2025. This comes after officials cut the rate three times in late 2024. The rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to the 2024 rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut.

What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to fluctuate based on the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s previous rate cuts spurred decreases in CD APYs, although officials' current holding pattern could mean an overall stabilization in CD rates.

Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.