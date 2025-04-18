Key takeaways The highest CD rate across terms is 4.50 percent APY, offered on a six-month term.

Some CDs out-earn high-yield savings accounts, although most CDs charge a fee for early withdrawals.

Highest CD rates on some terms are at least triple the national averages.

Slight declines for the annual percentage yields (APY) among the top certificates of deposit (CD) that Bankrate monitors have been seen this month. The most recent rate drop took place on April 17 after Bask Bank lowered several yields. The top rate for the three-month term saw a drop after Bask lowered its rate from 4.50 percent to 4.35 percent. Popular Direct slid into the top spot for this term with an APY of 4.40 percent.

Top rates for the nine-month and one-year terms also saw declines yesterday, with drops from 4.40 percent APY to 4.31 percent APY and from 4.40 percent APY to 4.35 percent APY respectively. Bask Bank was the previous leader for these terms as well. CIBC Bank USA and America First Credit Union are the new leaders.

Today's leading annual percentage yield across CD terms remains 4.50 percent. This yield is offered on a six-month CD term from Bread Savings. A minimum deposit of $1,500 is required.

Check out Bankrate’s table below for the highest APY on CD terms from three months to five years, as well as how much $5,000 would earn for each term.

Today's top CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of April 18, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

How to take advantage of current CD rates

Top yields among the banks Bankrate monitors are relatively stable despite some declines. Many shorter-term CDs are offering yields comparable to high-yield savings accounts. A fixed-rate CD’s advantage over a variable-rate savings account is the CD guarantees you’ll earn the same APY until it matures.

Many shorter-term CDs are currently earning higher APYs than longer ones, yet one way to get the best of both worlds is through a CD ladder. This involves opening multiple CDs of varying term lengths. This way, some of your money will earn the top short-term rates, while the remainder will benefit from a guaranteed rate for a longer timeframe.

What the current interest rate environment means for CDs

Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve has held the Federal Funds rate steady so far in 2025. This comes after officials cut the rate three times in late 2024. The rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to the 2024 rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut.

What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s previous rate cuts spurred decreases in CD APYs, although officials' current holding pattern could mean an overall stabilization in CD rates.

Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.