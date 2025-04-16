Top CD rates today: April 16, 2025 | Earn up to 4.50% APY

Key takeaways The highest CD rate across terms is 4.50 percent APY, offered on a three- and a six-month term.

In addition to choosing a CD based on APY, consider the minimum deposit requirement.

Competitive CDs are earning at least three times the national average rates for various terms.

As the stock market continues to go through its ups and downs, savers are looking for ways to protect their money. Certificates of deposit (CDs) offer a safe haven for savers. Yields have remained relatively stable so far this month.

Like a savings account, a CD is an account where you can stash some of your savings, usually risk free, and earn a nominal amount of interest. A CD differs in that it offers a fixed interest rate for the duration of its term. If you enroll in a CD at a time before interest rates fall, your CD’s rate remains the same for its term. What’s more, a CD rate can be higher than the rate on a standard savings account, although a CD usually requires that you commit your cash for the entire term, with early withdrawals resulting in a penalty.

Today's leading annual percentage yield (APY) across CD terms remains 4.50 percent. This yield is offered on a three-month CD term from Bask Bank and a six-month CD term from Bread Savings. Bask requires a minimum deposit of $1,000, and Bread Savings requires $1,500.

Bankrate’s table below shows the highest yields offered on widely available CDs, by term. It also lists national average CD rates and how much you’d earn for each term with a $5,000 investment.

Today's best CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of April 16, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

How much $10,000 could earn you in a one-year CD

If you’re comfortable locking $10,000 into a one-year CD right now, and the CD earns 4.40 percent APY, it would earn around $440 in interest by the time it matures. Bankrate’s CD calculator can help you determine how much a CD will be worth at the end of its term. Just input the CD’s APY, the term length and the amount of your opening deposit.

How the current rate environment impacts CDs

Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate three times in 2024, and the federal funds rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to these rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut. Officials then decided at their January and March 2025 rate-setting meetings to leave the benchmark rate untouched.

What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s previous rate cuts spurred decreases in CD APYs, although officials' current holding pattern could mean an overall stabilization in CD rates.

Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.