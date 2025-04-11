Top CD rates today: April 11, 2025 | Lock in up to 4.50% APY
Key takeaways
- The highest CD rate across terms is 4.50 percent APY, offered on a three- and a six-month term.
- Some CDs earn more than high-yield savings accounts, although most CDs charge a fee for early withdrawals.
- Competitive APYs for some terms are currently several times greater than national averages.
The continuing tariff war with China has some savers feeling uneasy as stocks remain volatile. Certificates of deposit (CDs) are becoming an attractive option. Some regard CDs as a safe haven during times of economic uncertainty.
Despite the latest noise from the global economy and the volatile stock market, all remains quiet on the CD front. So far in April, there have been no changes in top yields among the banks that Bankrate monitors. Online banks and credit unions remain competitive, offering top rates above 4 percent annual percentage yield (APY).
Today's leading APY across CD terms remains 4.50 percent. This yield is offered on a three-month CD term from Bask Bank and a six-month CD term from Bread Savings. Bask requires a minimum deposit of $1,000, and Bread Savings requires $1,500.
Check out Bankrate’s table below for the highest APY on CD terms from three months to five years, as well as how much $5,000 would earn for each term.
Today's best CD rates by term
|CD term
|Institution offering top APY
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
|3-month
|Bask Bank
|4.50%
|1.32%
|$55
|6-month
|Bread Savings
|4.50%
|1.81%
|$111
|9-month
|Bask Bank
|4.40%
|N/A
|$164
|1-year
|Bask Bank
|4.40%
|1.88%
|$220
|18-month
|TAB Bank
|4.16%
|2.15%
|$315
|2-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.65%
|$424
|3-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.15%
|1.56%
|$649
|4-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.20%
|1.71%
|$894
|5-year
|SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union
|4.25%
|1.57%
|$1,157
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of April 11, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
Locking in a CD rate now could benefit you down the line
An upside of putting your funds into a guaranteed-rate CD is you’ll continue to earn the fixed APY for its entire term, even if the bank lowers the yields on new CDs it issues in the meantime. Rates on competitive CDs are currently outpacing inflation, which is currently at a rate of 2.4 percent.
In 2024, the Fed cut its benchmark rate in September, November and December, for a total of a full percentage point, or 100 basis points. In 2025, however, officials have held the federal funds rate at its current target range of 4.25 to 4.5 percent. It remains to be seen whether policymakers will choose to lower rates in 2025. The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for May 7, 2025.
What the current interest rate environment means for CDs
Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate three times in 2024, and the federal funds rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to these rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut. Officials then decided at their January and March 2025 rate-setting meetings to leave the benchmark rate untouched.
What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s previous rate cuts spurred decreases in CD APYs, although officials' current holding pattern could mean an overall stabilization in CD rates.
Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD can potentially offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.