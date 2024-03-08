Today's CD Rates

Highest APYs dip on 8 CD terms | Top CD rates today: March 8, 2024

Mar 08, 2024
Key takeaways

  • Today's leading CD rate across terms is 5.50% APY three-month CD.
  • The top rates decreased slightly today on terms between six months and five years.
  • You'll still find APYs of 5% or higher on many CD terms.
  • Highest CD rates are at least triple the national averages.

Today, highest yields on certificates of deposit (CDs) have dipped on nearly every term covered in Bankrate's table below. The only top rate that holds steady is 5.5 percent annual percentage yield (APY) on the three-month term. The highest two-year term is now below 5 percent APY, while you can still find APYs of 5 percent or greater on all of the terms between three months and 18 months.

A CD can be a useful financial tool for meeting your savings goals. Whether you’re saving to buy a house, a new car or your dream vacation, a CD allows you to calculate up front exactly how much interest you’ll have earned when the term is up. This is thanks to a CD’s fixed annual APY.

The table below shows top CD rates for all terms, as well as national averages and the amount you can earn in interest with a $5,000 deposit.

Today's best CD rates by term

CD term Institution offering top APY Highest APY National average APY Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
3-month America First Credit Union 5.50% 1.26% $67
6-month America First Credit Union 5.30% 1.64% $131
9-month America First Credit Union 5.30% N/A $197
1-year BrioDirect 5.35% 1.72% $268
18-month First Internet Bank of Indiana 5.04% 1.77% $383
2-year First Internet Bank of Indiana 4.82% 1.51% $494
3-year First Internet Bank of Indiana 4.66% 1.41% $732
4-year First Internet Bank of Indiana 4.50% 1.47% $963
5-year SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union 4.60% 1.43% $1,261

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Mar. 8, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

 

What is a no-penalty CD?

Like standard CDs, no-penalty CDs typically earn a fixed APY over a set period of time — although unlike regular CDs, no-penalty CDs don’t charge an early withdrawal penalty if you take out the funds before the term ends. The trade-off for this perk you’ll often earn a lower APY than you would with a CD that has an early withdrawal penalty.

CD rates from from 2022 to 2024

National average CD yields rose steadily in 2023, as the Federal Reserve continued to hike interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s. In all, Fed officials increased rates 11 times between 2022 and 2023, bringing the federal funds rate to its current target range of 5.25-5.5 percent. Along with these rate hikes, average CD APYs rose to the highest they’d been in many years, with APYs on some competitive CDs climbing as high as 7 percent.

This year is expected to be a banner one for CD savers. Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, predicts two Fed rate cuts in 2024, yet he says CD yields will continue to top inflation. “Savers have another good year in which their returns will shine, with inflation expected to decline further,” he says.

McBride also stresses the importance of shopping around for the highest APY. “Top-yielding offers are still going to deliver a notable advantage [over lower-yielding ones],” he adds.

 

