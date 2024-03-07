Today's CD Rates

Highest APYs are above 5% | Top CD rates today: March 7, 2024

Karen Bennett
Marc Wojno
Mar 07, 2024
Key takeaways

  • The current leading CD rate across terms is 5.50% APY on a three-month term.
  • Top APYs for many CD terms have declined slightly in recent months since peaking late in 2023.
  • Competitive APYs are currently several times greater than national averages.

Many savers who expect the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates this year are locking in a fixed yield now on a certificate of deposit (CD). Opening a CD now ensures you’ll reap the benefit of a high annual percentage yield (APY) for the entire length of the CD’s term.

As of late, the top APY across CD terms is 5.5 percent, and it’s offered on a three-month term from America First Credit Union. A minimum deposit of $500 is required. You’ll find that many shorter terms are earning higher yields than longer ones in our current rate environment.

Bankrate monitors CD rates every weekday, and today’s top rates are listed in the table below, along with national average rates and the amount you’ll earn with $5,000 in a high-yield CD.

Today's best CD rates by term

CD term Institution offering top APY Highest APY National average APY Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
3-month America First Credit Union 5.50% 1.26% $67
6-month Bask Bank 5.35% 1.64% $132
9-month America First Credit Union 5.30% N/A $197
1-year Bask Bank 5.40% 1.72% $270
18-month TAB Bank 5.13% 1.77% $390
2-year TAB Bank 5.00% 1.51% $513
3-year First Internet Bank of Indiana 4.76% 1.41% $749
4-year First Internet Bank of Indiana 4.55% 1.48% $974
5-year First Internet Bank of Indiana 4.61% 1.43% $1,264

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Mar. 7, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

 

How to keep your money safe in a CD

When shopping around for a CD, be sure to go with one in which the funds are federally insured. This means you won’t lose your money if the financial institution were to fail. Choose a bank that’s insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or a credit union insured by National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Under such federally insured institutions, CDs and share certificates are each insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category.

How CD rates have trended from 2022 to 2024

National average CD yields rose steadily in 2023, as the Federal Reserve continued to hike interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s. In all, Fed officials increased rates 11 times between 2022 and 2023, bringing the federal funds rate to its current target range of 5.25-5.5 percent. Along with these rate hikes, average CD APYs rose to the highest they’d been in many years, with APYs on some competitive CDs climbing as high as 7 percent.

This year is expected to be a banner one for CD savers. Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, predicts two Fed rate cuts in 2024, yet he says CD yields will continue to top inflation. “Savers have another good year in which their returns will shine, with inflation expected to decline further,” he says.

McBride also stresses the importance of shopping around for the highest APY. “Top-yielding offers are still going to deliver a notable advantage [over lower-yielding ones],” he adds.

 

CD FAQs

Methodology

Bankrate calculates and reports the national average APYs for various CD terms. Factored into national average rates are the competitive APYs commonly offered by online banks, along with the very low rates often found at large brick-and-mortar banks.

In June 2023, Bankrate updated its methodology that determines the national average CD rates. For the process, more than 500 banks and credit unions are now surveyed each week to generate the national averages. Among these institutions are those that are broadly available and offer high yields, as well as some of the nation’s largest banks.