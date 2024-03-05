Today's CD Rates

6 terms earn 5% APY or higher | Top CD rates today: March 5, 2024

Mar 05, 2024
Key takeaways

  • Today's leading CD rate across terms is 5.50% APY offered on a three-month term.
  • The most competitive APYs are often found at online-only banks.
  • Competitive APYs are currently several times greater than national averages.

A certificate of deposit (CD) is a bank account that earns a fixed rate of return in exchange for locking in your funds for the entire term. CD terms often range from three months to five years, although it’s possible to find ones with terms shorter or longer than that. A CD can be a good place to stash money for savings goals, such as a down payment on a house or a new car. When choosing the best CD term, consider when you’ll need access to the money.

As of late, the top APY across CD terms is 5.5 percent, and it’s offered on a three-month CD from America First Credit Union. A minimum deposit of $500 is required. You’ll find that many shorter terms are earning higher yields than longer ones in our current rate environment.

Bankrate monitors CD rates every weekday, and today’s top rates are listed in the table below, along with national average rates and the amount you’ll earn with $5,000 in a high-yield CD.

Today's best CD rates by term

CD term Institution offering top APY Highest APY National average APY Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
3-month America First Credit Union 5.50% 1.25% $67
6-month Bask Bank 5.35% 1.63% $132
9-month America First Credit Union 5.30% N/A $197
1-year Bask Bank 5.40% 1.72% $270
18-month TAB Bank 5.13% 1.76% $390
2-year TAB Bank 5.00% 1.50% $513
3-year First Internet Bank of Indiana 4.76% 1.40% $749
4-year First Internet Bank of Indiana 4.55% 1.46% $974
5-year First Internet Bank of Indiana 4.61% 1.42% $1,264

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Mar. 5, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

 

What to look for in a CD

Pick a CD term that corresponds with when you’ll need the money, such as a down payment on a house in three years or a vacation in one year. While you shouldn’t lock money into a CD that you may need sooner for living expenses or emergencies, be sure to take note of a CD’s early withdrawal penalty. Shop around for a high APY, since national averages are well below competitive CD rates.

CD interest rates through 2023

National average CD yields rose steadily in 2023, as the Federal Reserve continued to hike interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s. In all, Fed officials increased rates 11 times between 2022 and 2023, bringing the federal funds rate to its current target range of 5.25-5.5 percent. Along with these rate hikes, average CD APYs rose to the highest they’d been in many years, with APYs on some competitive CDs climbing as high as 7 percent.

This year is expected to be a banner one for CD savers. Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, predicts two Fed rate cuts in 2024, yet he says CD yields will continue to top inflation. “Savers have another good year in which their returns will shine, with inflation expected to decline further,” he says.

McBride also stresses the importance of shopping around for the highest APY. “Top-yielding offers are still going to deliver a notable advantage [over lower-yielding ones],” he adds.

 

CD FAQs

Methodology

Bankrate calculates and reports the national average APYs for various CD terms. Factored into national average rates are the competitive APYs commonly offered by online banks, along with the very low rates often found at large brick-and-mortar banks.

In June 2023, Bankrate updated its methodology that determines the national average CD rates. For the process, more than 500 banks and credit unions are now surveyed each week to generate the national averages. Among these institutions are those that are broadly available and offer high yields, as well as some of the nation’s largest banks.