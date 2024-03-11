We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our goal is to help you make smarter financial decisions by providing you with interactive tools and financial calculators, publishing original and objective content, by enabling you to conduct research and compare information for free - so that you can make financial decisions with confidence.
5 terms earn 5% APY or greater | Top CD rates today: March 11, 2024
Key takeaways
Today's leading CD rate across terms is 5.50% APY for a three-month CD.
On Friday, top yields dipped on several terms.
APYs of 5.00% or higher can still be found on terms between three and 18 months.
When shopping for the best APY, you can find rates three times that of the national averages.
A certificate of deposit (CD) can be a useful tool for earning interest on your funds as you save for your financial goals. Things to consider before opening a CD include the annual percentage yield (APY), how much money you wish to deposit, and whether you’re able to lock in the funds for the duration of the CD’s term.
As we head into the second full week of March, the top APY across CD terms remains 5.5 percent, which is offered on a three-month CD. Late last week, the highest yield on many terms fell slightly. Terms between three and 18 months are still where you'll find the highest rates, of 5 percent and greater.
The table below shows top CD rates for all terms, as well as national averages and the amount you can earn in interest with a $5,000 deposit.
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Mar. 11, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
How to make the most of today’s CD rates
Not all CD’s are created equal, so it’s worth your time to shop around for one that pays the highest rate. Overall, average CD rates have been increasing steadily since June 2021. However, higher-than-average rates can often be found at online-only banks. Such banks commonly offer high APYs to draw customers from brick-and-mortar banks, many of which pay paltry yields.
How CD rates have changed from 2022 to 2024
National average CD yields rose steadily in 2023, as the Federal Reserve continued to hike interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s. In all, Fed officials increased rates 11 times between 2022 and 2023, bringing the federal funds rate to its current target range of 5.25-5.5 percent. Along with these rate hikes, average CD APYs rose to the highest they’d been in many years, with APYs on some competitive CDs climbing as high as 7 percent.
This year is expected to be a banner one for CD savers. Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, predicts two Fed rate cuts in 2024, yet he says CD yields will continue to top inflation. “Savers have another good year in which their returns will shine, with inflation expected to decline further,” he says.
McBride also stresses the importance of shopping around for the highest APY. “Top-yielding offers are still going to deliver a notable advantage [over lower-yielding ones],” he adds.
Opening a competitive CD now means you won't be missing out on a high APY should rates start to fall later this year. Because a CD typically earns a fixed rate, you'll continue to earn the same yield throughout its entire term, even if rates on new CDs start to drop.
Before committing money to a CD, make sure you're comfortable parting with the funds for the entire term; withdraw the funds early and you'll likely be hit with an early withdrawal penalty. As such, a CD isn't a good place for your emergency fund. Other factors to consider include:
Annual percentage yield, or APY: Not all banks are equal when it comes to APYs, so it pays to check out what various banks are offering. Online-only banks are known for paying high yields, so they're a good place to start your search.
When you'll need access to the money: CDs commonly come in terms between three months and five years, although you'll sometimes be able to find terms as short as one month and as long as 10 years. Make sure you choose a term that corresponds with when you'll want the money for a planned purchase or other investment.
Minimum deposit requirement: Some banks, such as Ally Bank and Synchrony Bank, don't require any set minimum deposit, while others may require $1,000, $5,000 or even as much as $10,000. When shopping around, find a CD with a minimum deposit that aligns with your saving goals.
Federal deposit insurance: Before opening a CD, make sure the bank is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC). Likewise, if it's a credit union, make sure it's insured through the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). This way, should the financial institution close its doors, your funds will be insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category.
Your money is protected in a CD when it's with a bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or a credit union insured through the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). When institutions are covered by this federal insurance, CDs and share certificates are each insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category.
CDs typically require that you lock in your money for a set term, and taking out the money before the term ends usually results in an early withdrawal penalty. This penalty causes you to lose some of your interest — and possibly also some of your principal, which is the money you originally deposited in the account.
Methodology
Bankrate calculates and reports the national average APYs for various CD terms. Factored into national average rates are the competitive APYs commonly offered by online banks, along with the very low rates often found at large brick-and-mortar banks.
In June 2023, Bankrate updated its methodology that determines the national average CD rates. For the process, more than 500 banks and credit unions are now surveyed each week to generate the national averages. Among these institutions are those that are broadly available and offer high yields, as well as some of the nation’s largest banks.