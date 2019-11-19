The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products. Bankrate does not endorse or recommend any companies.
The Bankrate Promise
Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.
Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts, who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.
Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you're managing your money.
Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.
Key Principles
We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.
Editorial Independence
Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.
You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.
Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.
We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.
Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.
Matthew Goldberg is a consumer banking reporter at Bankrate where he uses his more than 13 years of financial services experience to help inform readers about their important personal finance decisions.
Marc Wojno is a seasoned and accomplished finance editor and writer with more than two decades of experience editing and writing across a variety of news platforms including newswires, newsletters, magazines and online news sites.
Greg McBride, CFA, is the Chief Financial Analyst for Bankrate.com, leading a team responsible for researching financial products, providing analysis, and advice on personal finance to a vast consumer audience.
Marc Wojno is a seasoned and accomplished finance editor and writer with more than two decades of experience editing and writing across a variety of news platforms including newswires, newsletters, magazines and online news sites.
Greg McBride, CFA, is the Chief Financial Analyst for Bankrate.com, leading a team responsible for researching financial products, providing analysis, and advice on personal finance to a vast consumer audience.
Certificates of deposit (CDs) can be an ideal account to allocate some of your savings, especially if you’re looking for a fixed APY. Bankrate’s list of top-yielding CD rates are much higher than today's national average yield of 1.82 percent for a one-year CD.
Bankrate provides you with timely news and rate information on top yielding CDs for some of the most popular, and largest, FDIC-insured banks and NCUA-insured credit unions. This way you don’t have to spend time searching many bank and credit union websites. Since 1976, Bankrate has been a trusted source of banking information to help you make well-informed decisions on your finances.
Before opening a certificate of deposit, be sure to read expert advice and tips below to ensure a financially safe decision. Here are Bankrate's top picks for banks with the best CD rates.
Popular Direct — 3 months - 5 years, 4.25% – 5.35% APY, $10,000 minimum deposit
America First Credit Union — 3 months - 5 years, 4.20% – 5.25% APY, $500 minimum deposit
Vio Bank — 6 months - 5 years, 2.75% – 5.25% APY, $500 minimum deposit
Sallie Mae Bank — 6 months - 5 years, 4.00% – 5.15% APY, $2,500 minimum deposit
Synchrony Bank — 3 months - 5 years, 0.25% – 5.10% APY, no minimum deposit
Marcus by Goldman Sachs — 6 months - 5 years, 4.00% – 5.10% APY, $500 minimum deposit
Quontic Bank — 6 months - 5 years, 4.30% – 5.05% APY, $500 minimum deposit
Capital One — 6 months - 5 years, 3.90% – 5.00% APY, no minimum deposit
Barclays Bank — 6 months - 5 years, 3.50% – 5.00% APY, no minimum deposit
Citizens Access — 1 year - 5 years, 3.35% – 5.00% APY, $5,000 minimum deposit
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Mar. 6, 2024. All other information is current as of Mar. 4, 2024. Bankrate's editorial team validates this information regularly, typically biweekly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only FDIC banks or NCUA credit unions in its listings.
The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products. Bankrate does not endorse or recommend any companies.
The Bankrate Promise
Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.
Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts, who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.
Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you're managing your money.
Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.
Key Principles
We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.
Editorial Independence
Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.
You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.
Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.
We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.
Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.
Show me:
The following accounts can be found at most banks and credit unions. They’re federally insured for up to $250,000 and offer a safe place to put your money while earning interest.
Certificate of Deposit (CD)
CDs are best for individuals looking for a guaranteed rate of return that’s typically higher than a savings account. In exchange for a higher rate, funds are tied up for a set period of time and early withdrawal penalties may apply.
Checking account
Checking accounts are best for individuals who want to keep their money safe while still having easy, day-to-day access to their funds. ATM and other transactional fees may apply.
Savings / Money Market Accounts (MMA)
Savings and MMAs are good options for individuals looking to save for shorter-term goals. They’re a safe way to separate your savings from everyday cash, but may require larger minimum balances and have transfer limitations.
Current 1 year CD trends
Bankrate Partner average
4.81% APY
National average
1.80% APY
The "Bankrate Partner average" is calculated from the average of the top savings
account offers from the institutions we track, included on this page as of 6/20/2024. "National average"
is determined by Bankrate's comprehensive national survey of savings accounts and CDs.
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Jun. 20, 2024. All other information is current as of Mar. 4, 2024. Bankrate's editorial team validates this information regularly, typically biweekly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only FDIC banks or NCUA credit unions in its listings.
Popular Direct
Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4.0
Overview
Popular Direct is an online bank and a subsidiary of Popular Inc., a more than 120-year-old financial services company. Popular Direct was previously known as Banco Popular North America.
Popular Direct offers CDs in eight terms ranging from three months to five years. With a $10,000 minimum deposit to open, these CDs are geared toward serious savers. Interest compounds daily. Popular Direct doesn’t offer specialty CDs, such as bump-up or no-penalty CDs. It does offer a savings account with a competitive rate.
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Select the CD term length from the dropdown and interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.
Popular Direct
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
National average APY
How do we get this data?
Bankrate independently tracks hundreds of APYs and product details for banking institutions nationwide. We retain the historical data of every rate we track in our database. If there are any gaps where we weren’t actively tracking a rate at the time, the graph will reflect the missing data.
Popular Direct CD rates
Date
Bankrate gathers rate data either directly from our partners, or through our proprietary rate surveying service. The rate change date is based on when Bankrate received or captured the rate change and may differ from the actual date the rate changed.
Popular Direct
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19
National average APY
The “national average” is determined by Bankrate’s comprehensive national survey of savings accounts and CDs and reflects the monthly average APY for each product.
06/04/2024
4.30%
1.43%
04/02/2024
4.30%
1.42%
03/26/2024
4.30%
1.43%
03/19/2024
4.35%
1.43%
03/12/2024
4.45%
1.43%
02/06/2024
4.45%
1.42%
01/30/2024
4.45%
1.43%
01/23/2024
4.35%
1.43%
01/09/2024
4.40%
1.43%
01/02/2024
4.50%
1.43%
12/26/2023
4.60%
1.43%
12/12/2023
4.65%
1.43%
12/05/2023
4.70%
1.43%
11/14/2023
4.70%
1.45%
11/07/2023
4.65%
1.45%
10/03/2023
4.65%
1.46%
09/12/2023
4.65%
1.43%
09/05/2023
4.60%
1.43%
08/01/2023
4.60%
1.38%
07/18/2023
4.60%
1.35%
07/11/2023
4.55%
1.35%
07/04/2023
4.53%
1.35%
06/20/2023
4.53%
1.33%
Popular Direct consistently offers competitive rates across their CDs and savings accounts.
Popular Direct has a $10,000 minimum deposit to open. They also don't offer specialty CDs like bump-up or no-penalty CDs.
America First Credit Union
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5.0
Overview
America First Credit Union offers a wide range of CD terms between three and 60 months, and all earn rates that are highly competitive. Also offered are specialty CDs such as a bump-rate CD and a flexible CD. All CDs require a manageable minimum opening deposit.
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Select the CD term length from the dropdown and interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.
America First Credit Union
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
National average APY
How do we get this data?
Bankrate independently tracks hundreds of APYs and product details for banking institutions nationwide. We retain the historical data of every rate we track in our database. If there are any gaps where we weren’t actively tracking a rate at the time, the graph will reflect the missing data.
America First Credit Union CD rates
Date
Bankrate gathers rate data either directly from our partners, or through our proprietary rate surveying service. The rate change date is based on when Bankrate received or captured the rate change and may differ from the actual date the rate changed.
America First Credit Union
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19
National average APY
The “national average” is determined by Bankrate’s comprehensive national survey of savings accounts and CDs and reflects the monthly average APY for each product.
06/04/2024
4.20%
1.43%
04/02/2024
4.20%
1.42%
03/12/2024
4.20%
1.43%
02/06/2024
4.20%
1.42%
12/05/2023
4.20%
1.43%
11/07/2023
4.20%
1.45%
10/24/2023
4.10%
1.46%
10/03/2023
4.00%
1.46%
09/05/2023
4.00%
1.43%
08/01/2023
4.00%
1.38%
07/04/2023
4.00%
1.35%
06/20/2023
4.00%
1.33%
CD rates from America First are highly competitive.
Specialty CDs are available, including a bump-up option.
Both the standard and specialty CDs require low minimum deposits.
The bump-rate CD cannot be opened online.
Vio Bank
Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6
Overview
Vio Bank offers traditional CDs with terms ranging from six months to 10 years, an extensive variety compared to some other banks. The minimum deposit for each account is relatively low at $500. CDs automatically renew once they mature following a ten day grace period. Yields are competitive for all CDs, but Vio’s highest APYs are for CDs with terms of three years or less.
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Select the CD term length from the dropdown and interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.
Vio Bank
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
National average APY
How do we get this data?
Bankrate independently tracks hundreds of APYs and product details for banking institutions nationwide. We retain the historical data of every rate we track in our database. If there are any gaps where we weren’t actively tracking a rate at the time, the graph will reflect the missing data.
Vio Bank CD rates
Date
Bankrate gathers rate data either directly from our partners, or through our proprietary rate surveying service. The rate change date is based on when Bankrate received or captured the rate change and may differ from the actual date the rate changed.
Vio Bank
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19
National average APY
The “national average” is determined by Bankrate’s comprehensive national survey of savings accounts and CDs and reflects the monthly average APY for each product.
06/04/2024
2.75%
1.43%
04/02/2024
2.75%
1.42%
03/12/2024
2.75%
1.43%
02/06/2024
2.75%
1.42%
12/05/2023
2.75%
1.43%
11/07/2023
2.75%
1.45%
10/03/2023
2.75%
1.46%
09/05/2023
2.75%
1.43%
08/01/2023
2.75%
1.38%
07/04/2023
2.75%
1.35%
06/20/2023
2.75%
1.33%
There is a wide variety of terms available.
Some banks have much higher minimum deposit requirements.
CD rates are highly competitive.
Early withdrawals come with a high penalty.
There are no special types of CDs or promotions available.
Some online banks offer higher CD rates.
Sallie Mae Bank
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
Overview
Sallie Mae Bank offers 11 terms of CDs, a savings account, money market account, credit cards and private student loans. It offers a competitive yield on its deposit products.
Established in 2005, Sallie Mae Bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City. In 2014, Sallie Mae became a stand-alone consumer banking business.
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Select the CD term length from the dropdown and interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.
Sallie Mae Bank
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
National average APY
How do we get this data?
Bankrate independently tracks hundreds of APYs and product details for banking institutions nationwide. We retain the historical data of every rate we track in our database. If there are any gaps where we weren’t actively tracking a rate at the time, the graph will reflect the missing data.
Sallie Mae Bank CD rates
Date
Bankrate gathers rate data either directly from our partners, or through our proprietary rate surveying service. The rate change date is based on when Bankrate received or captured the rate change and may differ from the actual date the rate changed.
Sallie Mae Bank
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19
National average APY
The “national average” is determined by Bankrate’s comprehensive national survey of savings accounts and CDs and reflects the monthly average APY for each product.
06/04/2024
4.00%
1.43%
04/02/2024
4.00%
1.42%
03/12/2024
4.00%
1.43%
02/06/2024
4.00%
1.42%
12/05/2023
4.00%
1.43%
11/07/2023
4.00%
1.45%
10/03/2023
4.00%
1.46%
09/05/2023
4.00%
1.43%
08/01/2023
4.00%
1.38%
07/04/2023
4.00%
1.35%
06/20/2023
4.00%
1.33%
Sallie Mae offers a variety of terms. The bank’s yields are competitive and much higher than average.
Lower minimum deposit requirements can be found at other banks. Specialty CDs, like CDs that allow for rate bumps, aren’t offered.
Synchrony Bank
Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5
4.9
Overview
Synchrony Bank offers many regular CDs ranging from three months to five years. It also added a no-penalty CD and a bump-up CD earlier this year. Synchrony Bank also offers IRA CDs.
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Select the CD term length from the dropdown and interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.
Synchrony Bank
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
National average APY
How do we get this data?
Bankrate independently tracks hundreds of APYs and product details for banking institutions nationwide. We retain the historical data of every rate we track in our database. If there are any gaps where we weren’t actively tracking a rate at the time, the graph will reflect the missing data.
Synchrony Bank CD rates
Date
Bankrate gathers rate data either directly from our partners, or through our proprietary rate surveying service. The rate change date is based on when Bankrate received or captured the rate change and may differ from the actual date the rate changed.
Synchrony Bank
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19
National average APY
The “national average” is determined by Bankrate’s comprehensive national survey of savings accounts and CDs and reflects the monthly average APY for each product.
06/04/2024
4.00%
1.43%
04/02/2024
4.00%
1.42%
03/12/2024
4.00%
1.43%
02/06/2024
4.00%
1.42%
12/05/2023
4.00%
1.43%
11/07/2023
4.00%
1.45%
10/03/2023
4.00%
1.46%
09/05/2023
4.00%
1.43%
08/01/2023
4.00%
1.38%
07/04/2023
4.00%
1.35%
06/20/2023
4.00%
1.33%
Synchrony Bank offers many terms of CDs. It offers a competitive yield, and it doesn’t require a minimum opening deposit.
Partial withdrawals on the no-penalty CD are not allowed.
Marcus by Goldman Sachs
Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5
4.9
Overview
Marcus by Goldman Sachs offers a competitive yield on its CDs. It offers a variety of CD terms and CD types. Its regular CD terms range from a six-month CD to a six-year CD.
In addition to its nine terms of regular CDs, it also offers three no-penalty CDs and a rate-bump CD.
All of these CDs have a $500 minimum deposit requirement.
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Select the CD term length from the dropdown and interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.
Marcus by Goldman Sachs
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
National average APY
How do we get this data?
Bankrate independently tracks hundreds of APYs and product details for banking institutions nationwide. We retain the historical data of every rate we track in our database. If there are any gaps where we weren’t actively tracking a rate at the time, the graph will reflect the missing data.
Marcus by Goldman Sachs CD rates
Date
Bankrate gathers rate data either directly from our partners, or through our proprietary rate surveying service. The rate change date is based on when Bankrate received or captured the rate change and may differ from the actual date the rate changed.
Marcus by Goldman Sachs
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19
National average APY
The “national average” is determined by Bankrate’s comprehensive national survey of savings accounts and CDs and reflects the monthly average APY for each product.
06/04/2024
4.00%
1.43%
04/02/2024
4.00%
1.42%
03/08/2024
4.00%
1.43%
02/27/2024
4.00%
1.42%
02/06/2024
4.10%
1.42%
12/05/2023
4.10%
1.43%
11/07/2023
4.10%
1.45%
10/17/2023
4.10%
1.46%
10/03/2023
3.80%
1.46%
09/05/2023
3.80%
1.43%
08/01/2023
3.80%
1.38%
07/04/2023
3.80%
1.35%
06/20/2023
3.80%
1.33%
Ever since rates have been increasing, Marcus by Goldman Sachs has been one of the banks consistently increasing its yields to be competitive.
Some banks don’t require a minimum deposit. So if you don’t have at least $500 available to deposit into a CD, you’ll have to look elsewhere.
Quontic Bank
Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
3.8
Overview
Quontic Bank offers five terms of CDs, ranging from six months to five years, that require $500 to open. The rates for all five terms are very competitive.
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Select the CD term length from the dropdown and interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.
Quontic Bank
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
National average APY
How do we get this data?
Bankrate independently tracks hundreds of APYs and product details for banking institutions nationwide. We retain the historical data of every rate we track in our database. If there are any gaps where we weren’t actively tracking a rate at the time, the graph will reflect the missing data.
Quontic Bank CD rates
Date
Bankrate gathers rate data either directly from our partners, or through our proprietary rate surveying service. The rate change date is based on when Bankrate received or captured the rate change and may differ from the actual date the rate changed.
Quontic Bank
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19
National average APY
The “national average” is determined by Bankrate’s comprehensive national survey of savings accounts and CDs and reflects the monthly average APY for each product.
06/04/2024
4.30%
1.43%
04/02/2024
4.30%
1.42%
03/12/2024
4.30%
1.43%
02/06/2024
4.30%
1.42%
12/05/2023
4.30%
1.43%
11/07/2023
4.30%
1.45%
10/03/2023
4.30%
1.46%
09/05/2023
4.30%
1.43%
08/01/2023
4.30%
1.38%
07/04/2023
4.30%
1.35%
06/20/2023
4.30%
1.33%
Quontic pays competitive rates on the five CD terms it offers.
Only $500 is needed to open a CD.
Some banks have lower minimum deposit requirements.
Quontic Bank’s early withdrawal penalties are higher than those of some other banks.
Capital One
Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5
4.9
Overview
Capital One offers CDs with terms as short as six months or as long as five years. These CDs have no minimum opening deposit. The bank offers competitive yields, and it doesn’t have a minimum balance requirement.
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Select the CD term length from the dropdown and interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.
Capital One
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
National average APY
How do we get this data?
Bankrate independently tracks hundreds of APYs and product details for banking institutions nationwide. We retain the historical data of every rate we track in our database. If there are any gaps where we weren’t actively tracking a rate at the time, the graph will reflect the missing data.
Capital One CD rates
Date
Bankrate gathers rate data either directly from our partners, or through our proprietary rate surveying service. The rate change date is based on when Bankrate received or captured the rate change and may differ from the actual date the rate changed.
Capital One
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19.
APY
APY last updated between 6/13 and 6/19
National average APY
The “national average” is determined by Bankrate’s comprehensive national survey of savings accounts and CDs and reflects the monthly average APY for each product.