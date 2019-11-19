Best CD rates for June 2024 (Up to 5.50%)

Updated March 4, 2024

Certificates of deposit (CDs) can be an ideal account to allocate some of your savings, especially if you’re looking for a fixed APY. Bankrate’s list of top-yielding CD rates are much higher than today's national average yield of 1.82 percent for a one-year CD.

On This Page

Best CD rates from top banks for June 2024

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Jun. 20, 2024. All other information is current as of Mar. 4, 2024. Bankrate's editorial team validates this information regularly, typically biweekly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only FDIC banks or NCUA credit unions in its listings.

Popular Direct

Overview

Popular Direct is an online bank and a subsidiary of Popular Inc., a more than 120-year-old financial services company. Popular Direct was previously known as Banco Popular North America.

Popular Direct offers CDs in eight terms ranging from three months to five years. With a $10,000 minimum deposit to open, these CDs are geared toward serious savers. Interest compounds daily. Popular Direct doesn’t offer specialty CDs, such as bump-up or no-penalty CDs. It does offer a savings account with a competitive rate.
Invest Rate
4.25% – 5.35% APY
Loan
$10,000 minimum deposit
Calendar
3 months - 5 years

America First Credit Union

Overview

America First Credit Union offers a wide range of CD terms between three and 60 months, and all earn rates that are highly competitive. Also offered are specialty CDs such as a bump-rate CD and a flexible CD. All CDs require a manageable minimum opening deposit.
Invest Rate
4.20% – 5.25% APY
Loan
$500 minimum deposit
Calendar
3 months - 5 years

Vio Bank

Overview

Vio Bank offers traditional CDs with terms ranging from six months to 10 years, an extensive variety compared to some other banks. The minimum deposit for each account is relatively low at $500. CDs automatically renew once they mature following a ten day grace period. Yields are competitive for all CDs, but Vio’s highest APYs are for CDs with terms of three years or less.
Invest Rate
2.75% – 5.25% APY
Loan
$500 minimum deposit
Calendar
6 months - 5 years

Sallie Mae Bank

Overview

Sallie Mae Bank offers 11 terms of CDs, a savings account, money market account, credit cards and private student loans. It offers a competitive yield on its deposit products.

Established in 2005, Sallie Mae Bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City. In 2014, Sallie Mae became a stand-alone consumer banking business.
Invest Rate
4.00% – 5.15% APY
Loan
$2,500 minimum deposit
Calendar
6 months - 5 years

Synchrony Bank

Overview

Synchrony Bank offers many regular CDs ranging from three months to five years. It also added a no-penalty CD and a bump-up CD earlier this year. Synchrony Bank also offers IRA CDs.
Invest Rate
0.25% – 5.10% APY
Loan
$0 minimum deposit
Calendar
3 months - 5 years

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Overview

Marcus by Goldman Sachs offers a competitive yield on its CDs. It offers a variety of CD terms and CD types. Its regular CD terms range from a six-month CD to a six-year CD.

In addition to its nine terms of regular CDs, it also offers three no-penalty CDs and a rate-bump CD.

All of these CDs have a $500 minimum deposit requirement.
Invest Rate
4.00% – 5.10% APY
Loan
$500 minimum deposit
Calendar
6 months - 5 years

Quontic Bank

Overview

Quontic Bank offers five terms of CDs, ranging from six months to five years, that require $500 to open. The rates for all five terms are very competitive.
Invest Rate
4.30% – 5.05% APY
Loan
$500 minimum deposit
Calendar
6 months - 5 years

Capital One

Overview

Capital One offers CDs with terms as short as six months or as long as five years. These CDs have no minimum opening deposit. The bank offers competitive yields, and it doesn’t have a minimum balance requirement.
Invest Rate
3.90% – 5.00% APY
Loan
$0 minimum deposit
Calendar
6 months - 5 years