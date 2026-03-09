Banking
From savings account details to bank reviews, economic insights and more — Bankrate offers valuable information and advice for you.
Explore banking basics
How to open a certificate of deposit (CD)
Banking
Everything you need to know about opening an account.
How to start saving (even if you’re starting from scratch)
Banking
Getting into the habit of paying yourself first is hard. Here are some ideas to help you start.
How to transfer money from one bank to another: 4 ways
Banking
Keep fees in check when you shift money from one bank account to another.
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A majority (81%) of Americans did not increase their emergency savings this year
Over 1 in 4 workers are more worried about job security since 2025 began.
Two-thirds of American savers say they’re earning rates below 4% APY. Here’s why.
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Get the latest rates on top-yielding money market accounts.
Interest is the price you pay to borrow money or the cost you charge to lend money.
Can you guess which bank has the most branches in your state?
There are banks aligned with political values, faith and causes. Here’s how to choose.
This old-school way of paying is still in demand. Here’s everything you need to know.
California is a large state, and so is your list of banking options in the Golden State. Truth is, there’s no one “best” bank — the best option is the one that fits your specific needs. But we’ve [...]
Interest is the price you pay to borrow money or the cost you charge to lend money.
Setting aside pretax dollars in an HSA can help you defray future medical costs.
How Reg. D impacts your savings account and why it pays to check with your bank.
Here’s how much $10,000 in a high-yield savings account can earn you.
Single people and young families tend to have significantly less saved.
Experian’s new savings account has a yield based on membership tier and no minimum deposit.
Comparing savings rates can ensure you get the best return on your savings.
The APY percentage shows how much an account earns per year. Here’s what you need to know.
Check out the latest CD rates from Bankrate’s weekly survey of banks and thrifts.
Sometimes paying an early withdrawal penalty on a CD isn’t a bad idea.
The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its first meeting of 2026, keeping borrowing costs in a target range of 3.5-3.75%. This decision (supported by a 10-2 vote) pauses a streak of three [...]
CD terms can range from three months to five years. Learn which one is right for you.
Take a look at the days when CDs were offering investors double-digit returns.
Here are differences between CDs and share certificates, and which one to choose.
Get the latest rates on top-yielding money market accounts.
How Reg. D impacts your savings account and why it pays to check with your bank.
CD terms can range from three months to five years. Learn which one is right for you.
Savings and money market account rates forecast for 2026: Rates will continue to slide but remain ahead of inflation
Expect yields to continue trending downward in 2026.
These credit unions offer great rates and top-notch features — and many make it easy to join.
Investing with mutual funds is an easy way to build a diversified portfolio. Here’s what you need to know.
These accounts sound similar, but there are some key differences to know.
The best account to save your money will vary by your goal.
This old-school way of paying is still in demand. Here’s everything you need to know.
Finding the account number on a check is easy — if you know where to look.
Checks aren’t as ubiquitous as they once were, but you may still have to write one.
Knowing your ATM withdrawal limits can make a sudden need for cash easier to handle.
Mobile apps make managing your money a snap and mobile alerts can help protect it.
Online bill pay can add convenience and security to managing your routine bills.
A bank may deny you a checking account. Here is what you can do next.