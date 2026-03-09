 Skip to Main Content

Banking

From savings account details to bank reviews, economic insights and more — Bankrate offers valuable information and advice for you.

CD Rates Icon
Best CD Rates
Savings Rate Icon
High-yield Savings Rates
Rates Icon
Money Market Rates
Dollar Icon
Checking Rates
Bank With Star Icon
Bank Reviews

Explore banking basics

Middle aged woman on laptop

How to open a certificate of deposit (CD)

Banking
Everything you need to know about opening an account.
Read more
Woman sitting outside of restaurant looking at cell phone

How to start saving (even if you’re starting from scratch)

Banking
Getting into the habit of paying yourself first is hard. Here are some ideas to help you start.
Read more
Illustration of two hands holding phones, sending physical gold coins to one another.

How to transfer money from one bank to another: 4 ways

Banking
Keep fees in check when you shift money from one bank account to another.
Read more
Find more resources
CDs Savings accounts MMAs Checking accounts Federal reserve

Editor's picks

Financial manager meeting with couple in bank branch office

National average money market account rates for March 2026

2 min read Read more Arrow Right Icon

These are the most popular banks in each state in 2026

5 min read

How much are ATM fees?

4 min read

How non-US citizens can open a bank account

7 min read

Experts in all things banking

Our expert reporters and editors bring the news and analysis you need—backed by data and firsthand experience.

About Bankrate
Stephen Kates headshot

Stephen Kates, CFP Arrow Right Icon

Bankrate Financial Analyst

Sarah Foster

Sarah Foster Arrow Right Icon

Principal U.S. Economy Reporter

Mark Hamrick

Mark Hamrick Arrow Right Icon

Senior Economic Analyst

Banking data studies

Bankrate’s 2026 Annual Emergency Savings Report

Banking
A majority (81%) of Americans did not increase their emergency savings this year
By Karen Bennett
10 min read

Survey: Nearly 1 in 2 workers plan to search for a new job in the coming year

Banking
Over 1 in 4 workers are more worried about job security since 2025 began.
By Sarah Foster
10 min read
And elderly couple discussing HYSA options

Survey: Two-thirds of savers still earn a savings account APY of less than 4%

Banking
Two-thirds of American savers say they’re earning rates below 4% APY. Here’s why.
By Karen Bennett
6 min read

Featured by names you know and trust

Latest articles

Financial manager meeting with couple in bank branch office

National average money market account rates for March 2026

Get the latest rates on top-yielding money market accounts.
Mar 09, 2026
Man watering plants

What is interest and how does it work?

Interest is the price you pay to borrow money or the cost you charge to lend money.
Mar 09, 2026
banking apps displayed on an iiphone

These are the most popular banks in each state in 2026

Can you guess which bank has the most branches in your state?
Mar 05, 2026
volunteers at a community event

How to choose a bank aligned with your values: A comprehensive guide

There are banks aligned with political values, faith and causes. Here’s how to choose.
Mar 05, 2026

What is a cashier’s check? Definitions, uses, how to buy one, cost and alternatives

This old-school way of paying is still in demand. Here’s everything you need to know.
Mar 05, 2026
A family sits together at a kitchen table.

7 best ways to send money

Transfer funds to friends and family without leaving the house.
Mar 05, 2026
Santa Barbara beach with palm trees and city skyline at sunset, California, USA

Best banks in California in 2026

California is a large state, and so is your list of banking options in the Golden State. Truth is, there’s no one “best” bank — the best option is the one that fits your specific needs. But we’ve [...]
Mar 05, 2026
A young man uses an ATM.

How much are ATM fees?

Over time, ATM fees have climbed. Here’s what you need to know.
Mar 04, 2026
Man watering plants

What is interest and how does it work?

Interest is the price you pay to borrow money or the cost you charge to lend money.
Mar 09, 2026
A little girl gets a vaccination.

Health savings account pros and cons

Setting aside pretax dollars in an HSA can help you defray future medical costs.
Mar 04, 2026
Woman online banking with a tablet

Regulation D and savings account withdrawal limits – here’s what changed

How Reg. D impacts your savings account and why it pays to check with your bank.
Mar 04, 2026
Illustration of cash under a beach umbrella

Here’s how much $10,000 in a high-yield savings account could earn you in 1 year

Here’s how much $10,000 in a high-yield savings account can earn you.
Mar 03, 2026
Mom preparing financial paperwork at home while her child draws next to her

The average amount in U.S. savings accounts – how does your cash stack up?

Single people and young families tend to have significantly less saved.
Feb 27, 2026
Smiling father holds smiling daughter on his lap while looking at a computer

Experian launches savings account for its members

Experian’s new savings account has a yield based on membership tier and no minimum deposit.
Feb 13, 2026
Whimsical illustration of a hand putting a quarter into a miniature but realistic high end safe. As if it were a piggy bank

What is the average interest rate for savings accounts?

Comparing savings rates can ensure you get the best return on your savings.
Feb 12, 2026
Image by GettyImages, Illustrated by Bankrate

Here’s everything savers need to know about APY

The APY percentage shows how much an account earns per year. Here’s what you need to know.
Feb 12, 2026
Woman watering plants.

Current CD rates for February 2026

Check out the latest CD rates from Bankrate’s weekly survey of banks and thrifts.
Feb 24, 2026
Person frowning at a laptop screen with illustration of money in background

Here’s when an early withdrawal from a CD is worth it

Sometimes paying an early withdrawal penalty on a CD isn’t a bad idea.
Jan 28, 2026
Photo of Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a podium, holding his hands up.

The Fed just held rates steady. Should I lock in a CD right now?

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its first meeting of 2026, keeping borrowing costs in a target range of 3.5-3.75%. This decision (supported by a 10-2 vote) pauses a streak of three [...]
Jan 28, 2026
Asian women using laptop computer at home working space.

Short-term CD vs. long-term CD: Which is best for you?

CD terms can range from three months to five years. Learn which one is right for you.
Jan 22, 2026
A woman ponders

What to do when a CD matures

Find out what happens to CDs that are set to mature.
Jan 21, 2026
Clocks are displayed across an image of a dollar bill.

Historical CD interest rates: 1984-2025

Take a look at the days when CDs were offering investors double-digit returns.
Jan 20, 2026
Coworkers discussing project and having work meeting

CDs vs. share certificates: What’s the difference?

Here are differences between CDs and share certificates, and which one to choose.
Jan 20, 2026
Middle aged woman on laptop

How to open a certificate of deposit (CD)

Everything you need to know about opening an account.
Jan 16, 2026
Financial manager meeting with couple in bank branch office

National average money market account rates for March 2026

Get the latest rates on top-yielding money market accounts.
Mar 09, 2026
Woman online banking with a tablet

Regulation D and savings account withdrawal limits – here’s what changed

How Reg. D impacts your savings account and why it pays to check with your bank.
Mar 04, 2026
Asian women using laptop computer at home working space.

Short-term CD vs. long-term CD: Which is best for you?

CD terms can range from three months to five years. Learn which one is right for you.
Jan 22, 2026
A graphic with a pale yellow background and a darker yellow circle in the center. There is a red line trending up and to the right, with a piggy bank that has coins falling into it in front of that.

Savings and money market account rates forecast for 2026: Rates will continue to slide but remain ahead of inflation

Expect yields to continue trending downward in 2026.
Jan 06, 2026
Bank teller with customer

The best credit unions of 2025

These credit unions offer great rates and top-notch features — and many make it easy to join.
Dec 04, 2025
Young woman calculating her finances while sitting with her laptop.

How to invest in mutual funds: A guide for beginners

Investing with mutual funds is an easy way to build a diversified portfolio. Here’s what you need to know.
Dec 03, 2025
Woman using mobile phone at the bar

Money market account vs. money market fund: Differences

These accounts sound similar, but there are some key differences to know.
Nov 25, 2025
Person looking at smartphone

8 types of savings accounts: Where to save your money

The best account to save your money will vary by your goal.
Nov 24, 2025

What is a cashier’s check? Definitions, uses, how to buy one, cost and alternatives

This old-school way of paying is still in demand. Here’s everything you need to know.
Mar 05, 2026
A young man uses an ATM.

How much are ATM fees?

Over time, ATM fees have climbed. Here’s what you need to know.
Mar 04, 2026
Young Woman Checking Her Finances At Home

Where is the account number and routing number on a check?

Finding the account number on a check is easy — if you know where to look.
Mar 04, 2026
close up of hands signing a check

How to write a check: A step-by-step guide

Checks aren’t as ubiquitous as they once were, but you may still have to write one.
Mar 04, 2026
Young woman using the ATM

Daily ATM withdrawal limits: How much money can you take out?

Knowing your ATM withdrawal limits can make a sudden need for cash easier to handle.
Feb 18, 2026
Illustration of an old-fashioned alarm bell ringing , hovering over a cell phone.

9 mobile banking alerts you should turn on right now

Mobile apps make managing your money a snap and mobile alerts can help protect it.
Jan 28, 2026
Young couple paying bills online

Online bill pay: How it works and why it’s a good idea

Online bill pay can add convenience and security to managing your routine bills.
Jan 27, 2026
Person folds his hands in front of their face

What to do if a bank rejects you for a checking account

A bank may deny you a checking account. Here is what you can do next.
Jan 07, 2026