Tia Uzzell is an Enrolled Agent, tax accountant, and small business finance expert with over 10 years of experience helping individuals and business owners navigate complex tax regulations and financial planning. She is the founder of Tia Uzzell & Associates, a firm specializing in tax preparation, bookkeeping, and financial strategy, where she has successfully saved clients hundreds of thousands in tax liabilities.

Tia began her career in corporate finance but transitioned into entrepreneurship to better serve small businesses and self-employed professionals. Tia has worked with CPA firms, and wealth management firms, gaining extensive experience in tax compliance, business advisory, and financial strategy for high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs. Her passion lies in educating clients on optimizing their financial health while maintaining compliance with IRS regulations.

When she’s not working with clients on tax and financial strategies, Tia enjoys spending time with her daughter and sharing her passion for creativity by teaching rug-making workshops at The Tuft Spot, her DIY tufting studio.