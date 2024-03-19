Nina Stumpfe
EXPERTISE
- Pet insurance
- Personal finance
- Real estate
EDUCATION
- Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Stellenbosch
Nina is a professional freelance writer and editor with over 7 years of experience. She holds a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Stellenbosch and specializes in insurance, with a focus on the dynamic field of pet insurance. Nina is committed to simplifying the complexities of personal finance and is dedicated to empowering your financial journey.