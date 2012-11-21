Kemberley Washington, CPA

4 year-end tax planning strategies to save money in 2024 and beyond
These four year-end tax strategies can help trim your taxes for 2024 and beyond.
Kemberley Washington is a certified public accountant (CPA) and tax journalist. She started her career as a Revenue Agent and Criminal Investigator with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). However, during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, she began writing and teaching about taxes and personal finance to help her community during a devastating time.
Her articles were well received and opened the door to many media opportunities, including Yahoo Finance, Bankrate.com, Jet Magazine, Black Enterprise, Fox Business, Forbes, and more. She also appears on many news stations, including NBC's WDSU and Good Morning America 3.
She authored several books, including "It All Starts with a Budget," "The Ten Commandments to Financial Healing," and "21 Days of Powerful Breakthroughs." Some of her books are featured on the YouVersion Bible App.
But her work goes beyond her tax articles. As a tax journalist, Kem has been instrumental in creating helpful tax content to help consumers make informed decisions.
These four year-end tax strategies can help trim your taxes for 2024 and beyond.
Trump’s tax and tariff plans could mean lower taxes for some Americans and higher costs for others.
If the IRS comes knocking, a little knowledge can keep you out of the taxpayer penalty box.
Online tools and smartphone apps can help you start lowering your 2013 taxes now.
Uncertainty surrounds taxes these days. Find out how to clarify your financial picture.
It’s scary when the IRS comes knocking. Here’s how to navigate a small-business audit.