- First Internet Bank of Indiana — 3 months - 5 years, 3.72% – 4.49% APY
- Rising Bank — 6 months - 3 years, 2.70% – 4.41% APY
- Bank5 Connect — 3 months - 3 years, 0.85% – 4.40% APY
- Salem Five Direct — 3 months - 5 years, 0.05% – 4.40% APY
- Popular Direct — 3 months - 5 years, 4.10% – 4.40% APY
- Limelight Bank — 6 months - 3 years, 3.75% – 4.35% APY
- Texas Capital Bank — 3 months - 1 year, 4.10% – 4.35% APY
- Bask Bank — 3 months - 2 years, 4.00% – 4.35% APY
- Bread Savings — 3 months - 5 years, 3.80% – 4.35% APY
- Sallie Mae Bank — 6 months - 5 years, 3.40% – 4.35% APY